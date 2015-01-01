पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:रात-दिन के तापमान में 21.5 डिग्री का अंतर सीजन में दूसरी बार पहुंचा न्यूनतम 8.0 डिग्री पर

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • इस बार नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में ही पड़ने लगी दिसंबर जैसी ठंड

दिवाली से पहले ही पहाड़ों से आई ठंडी हवा और नमी ने मैदानी इलाके काे सर्द कर दिया है। रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 8 से 11 डिग्री के बीच चल रहा है। सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान इस सीजन में दूसरी बार 8.0 डिग्री पर आया है। इससे पहले अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री पर पहुंचा था। वहीं सोमवार को दिन का तापमान लुढ़का है और 29.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

दिन के समय तापमान पहली बार ही 30 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा है। ऐसे में दिन के समय भी हल्की ठंड का अहसास रहा। यानि उत्तर भारत के पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का सीधा असर मैदानी इलाकों में नजर आ रहा है। रात के समय और अल सुबह-शाम सर्दी के असर से ज्यादातर लोगों ने इस दौरान गर्म कपड़े पहनने भी शुरू कर दिए।

इस बार नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह और दिवाली से पहले ही न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया। इस समय रात व दिन के तापमान में तीन गुना से भी ज्यादा का अंतर चल रहा है। मौसम में बदलाव के कारण मौसमी बीमारियों को भी बढ़ावा दिया है। अस्पतालाें में खांसी-जुकाम और बुखार के साथ ही अन्य बीमारियों के मरीज भी बढ़े हैं।

25 तक कर सकते हैं गेहूं की अगेती बिजाई
बावल क्षेत्रीय अनुसंधान केंद्र के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक डॉ. जोगिंद्र सिंह यादव ने बताया कि यह समय रबी की फसलों की बिजाई के लिए उपयुक्त है। इस समय दिन व रात का तापमान सही चल रहा है। किसान 25 नवंबर तक गेहूं की सिंचित व समय से बिजाई कर सकते हैं।

किसान समय से गेहूं की विभिन्न किस्मों जैसे डब्ल्यूएच-1184, डब्ल्यूएच-542, डब्ल्यूएच-711, डब्ल्यूएच-1105, एचडी-2967, एचडी-3086 की बिजाई कर सकते हैं। गेहूं की 25 नवंबर तक समय की बिजाई है। इसके बाद पछेती किस्मों की बिजाई की जा सकती है।

उन्होंने बताया कि गेहूं की बिजाई बीजोपचार के बाद ही करनी चाहिए। इससे दीमक का प्रकोप नहीं होता है। साथ ही कृषि विशेषज्ञों की सलाह अनुसार ही खाद-बीज का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए।

