  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  Rewari
  The Priority List Will Be Released On 5 For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Courses, Dates For Physical Counseling Have Also Been Announced

शिक्षा आईजीयू:स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर कोर्सों के लिए 5 को जारी होगी वरीयता सूची, फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के लिए तिथियां भी घोषित की

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • जिन कोर्सों में प्रवेश परीक्षा नहीं कराई, उनके आज से शुरू होंगे आवेदन

इंदिरा गांधी विश्वविद्यालय मीरपुर के शिक्षण विभागों में चल रहे विभिन्न स्नातक/स्नातकोत्तर कोर्सों में सत्र 2020-21 में दाखिले हेतु प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी। अब उनकी वरीयता सूची और फिजिकल काउंसलिंग की तिथियां घोषित कर दी गई हैं। इन कोर्सों में दाखिले के लिए 5 नवंबर को वरीयता सूची जारी की जाएगी।

यह रहेगा काउसंलिंग शेड्यूल

  • 6 नवंबर को एमकॉम द्विवर्षीय, एमएससी बोटनी तथा एमएससी गणित के लिए प्रथम फिजिकल काउंसलिंग होगी।
  • 7 नवंबर को एलएलबी, एमएससी केमेस्ट्री, एमएससी भूगोल के लिए प्रथम काउंसलिंग होगी।
  • 9 नवंबर को एमबीए, एमएससी जूलोजी, एमएससी साइकोलॉजी के लिए प्रथम काउंसलिंग होगी।
  • 10 से 12 नवंबर को एमएससी गणित के साथ कंप्यूटर, एमएससी बॉयोटेक्नोलोजी, एमए राजनीति विज्ञान, एसएससी फिजिक्स, एमएससी पर्यावरण विज्ञान तथा एमए इतिहास के लिए क्रमशः प्रथम काउंसलिंग की जाएगी।

रिक्त सीटों की 17 को जारी होगी सूची

यदि प्रथम काउंसलिंग के बाद सीटें रिक्त रहती है, तो उनकी सूची 17 नवंबर को जारी की जाएगी। 18 से 19 नवंबर को एमकॉम द्विवर्षीय, एमएससी बोटनी, एमएससी केमेस्ट्री, एलएलबी, एमएससी गणित, एमएससी गणित के साथ कंप्यूटर, एमएससी जूलोजी, एमबीए, एमएससी फिजिक्स, एमएससी बॉयोटेक्नोलोजी, एमए इतिहास, एमएससी भूगोल, एमएससी पर्यावरण विज्ञान, एमएससी साइकोलॉजी के लिए द्वितीय फिजिकल काउंसलिंग होगी।

फिर भी सीटें रिक्त रहीं तो 21 व 24 नवंबर को तृतीय व चतुर्थ काउंसलिंग होगी।

यह भी महत्वपूर्ण
जिन कोर्सों में प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित नहीं की गई एमसीए, बीटेक को छोड़कर दाखिले के लिए आवेदन भरने की तिथि 4 नवंबर से शुरू है। साथ ही अंतिम तिथि 17 नवंबर 2020 है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.igu.ac.in पर लॉग इन करके प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

