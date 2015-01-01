पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धीमा क्रियान्वयन:किसानों का रोस्टर रोज बढ़ रहा, बाजरे का उठान धीमा

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
शहर की नई अनाज मंडी में किसानों का रोस्टर हर दिन बढ़ रहा है, लेकिन बाजरे के उठान की प्रक्रिया बेहद धीमी चल रही है। शुक्रवार को भी मंडी में 750 किसानों का रोस्टर था, लेकिन खरीदे गए बाजरे का उठान कम हो रहा है। हाल ये है कि मंडी में फड़ पर बाजरा डालने के लिए भी जगह नहीं बचने से किसानों को सड़क पर ही बाजरा डालना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में किसान के साथ ही आढ़ती भी परेशान हैं।

आढ़तियों का कहना है कि रोस्टर बढ़ रहा है, लेकिन तुलाई के लिए जगह नहीं बचने से उनको भी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। खरीद प्रक्रिया भी लंबी चलती है। मंडी में उठान बड़ा धीमा चल रहा है। ऐसे में मंडी में उठान की प्रक्रिया में तेजी लानी जरूरी है। मंडी में इस समय सवा दो लाख से ज्यादा बैग रखे हैं, जिनका उठान होना है।

अब तक 81864.79 मीट्रिक टन बाजरे की खरीद
जिले की तीनों अनाज मंडियों व दो खरीद केंद्रों में खरीफ फसल की खरीद प्रक्रिया के अन्तर्गत गत शाम तक 81864.79 मीट्रिक टन से ज्यादा बाजरे की सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद हो चुकी है। यह खरीद जिला के 28923 किसानों से की गई है।

