सख्ती:लिंगानुपात में सुधार जरूर हुआ, मगर काम अभी पूरा नहीं

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते डीसी।
  • डीसी बोले- पीएनडीटी के तहत अब तक हुए काम से संतुष्ट नहीं, महीने में 4 रेड तो करें

पीएनडीटी के तहत स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा की गई अभी तक की कार्रवाई पर अंसतोष जाहिर किया है। डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने गुरुवार को सचिवालय में स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों की बैठक के दौरान इस पर कड़ी नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएनडीटी के तहत अब तक किए गए कार्य से वे संतुष्ट नहीं है। पीएनडीटी के तहत महीने में कम से कम 4 रेड जरूर करें।

उन्होंने स्पष्ट रूप से कहा कि यदि इस पर कोई कार्य नहीं किया तो वे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सचिव को भी इस बारे में लिखेंगे। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि हमारा लक्ष्य चाइल्ड सेक्स रेशो (सीएसआर) शत-प्रतिशत का है, जिसे हमें और बेहतर करना होगा।

उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि और अधिक बेहतर सुधार करने के लिए संबंधित विभाग जागरूकता कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से आमजन की सहभागिता, पीएनडीटी व एमटीपी एक्ट को प्रभावी ढंग से लागू करने, अपने संपर्क सूत्रों को और मजबूत करने आदि पर फोकस करें।

बैठक में एसडीएम रविन्द्र यादव, कुशल कटारिया, मनोज कुमार, सीटीएम संजीव कुमार, सीएमओ डॉ सुशील माही, सीएमजीजीए डॉ मृदुला सूद, डॉ दीपक, डॉ अशोक सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

