पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धोखाधड़ी:ठग फिर सक्रिय हुए पैसे भेजने का झांसा दे स्कैन कराए क्यूआर कोड, खाते से ट्रांसफर हो गए 50 हजार

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के मोहल्ला छीपटवाड़ा निवासी युवक को शातिर ठगों ने बनाया शिकार, बावल में एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर निकाले 20 हजार

साइबर फ्रॉड करने शातिरों की सक्रियता फिर बढ़ने लगी है। शहर के मोहल्ला छीपटवाड़ा निवासी एक युवक को उसके चाचा का नाम लेकर पैसे भेजने का झांसा देकर क्यूआर कोड भेज दिए। युवक के कोड स्कैन करते ही उसके खाते से 50 हजार रुपए शातिरों के खाते में ट्रांसफर हो गए। शिकायत मिलने के बाद शहर पुलिस ने ठगी का केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

शहर के मोहल्ला छीपटवाड़ा निवासी राजन सैनी ने बताया कि रविवार की शाम को वह अपनी दुकान पर बैठा हुआ था। तभी उसके पास उसके चाचा का फोन आया जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि तुम्हारे खाते में 20 हजार आए हैं। इसके बाद किसी अज्ञात नंबर से उसके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर एक क्यूआर कोड आया और उसे क्लिक करने को कहा गया। उसने उस क्यू आर कोड पर क्लिक किया तो उसके खाते से पहली बार में 20 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर हो गए।

तत्पश्चात शातिर ने दूसरी बार भी एक और कोड भेजकर इस पर क्लिक करने को कहा तो उसने वह भी कर दिया। दूसरी बार में भी 20 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर हो गए और तीसरी में बार खाते से 10 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर हो गए। खाते से 50 हजार रुपए की राशि ट्रांसफर का मैसेज आया तो युवक के होश उड़ गए जिसके बाद उसने तत्काल ही शातिरों से संपर्क किया तो आरोपी फिर उसे कोड स्कैन करने को कहने लगे।

एटीएम बूथ पर मदद के बहाने कार्ड बदलकर निकाले 20 हजार
बावल के बणीपुर चौक पर स्थित एक एटीएम बूथ से पैसे निकालने के लिए गए व्यक्ति का शातिरों ने मदद के बहाने कार्ड बदलकर 20 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। गांव सांजरपुर निवासी महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि उसका बैंक अकाउंट बावल एसबीआई में है। रविवार दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे वह अपने खाते से पैसे निकालने के लिए एक्सिस बैंक के एटीएम पर गया था।

उन्होंने जब एटीएम कार्ड मशीन में लगाया तो पैसे नहीं निकले। इसी दौरान दो व्यक्ति एटीएम बूथ में पहुंचे और कहा कि आप गलत तरीके से कार्ड लगा रहे हैं, इस तरह पैसा नहीं निकलेगा। इसके बाद शातिरों ने उनके हाथ से कार्ड ले लिया और पिन नंबर मालूम करके मशीन में लगाने का झांसा देकर कार्ड बदल लिया। दिखावा करने के बाद शातिरों ने उनका कार्ड बदल लिया और उन्हें कोई दूसरा एटीएम दे दिया।

लगभग आधा घंटे बाद जब पीड़ित के मोबाइल पर 20 हजार रुपए निकलने का मैसेज आया तो उन्होंने अपना कार्ड चेक किया तो वह किसी दूसरे के नाम से था। इसके बाद उन्होंने बैंक के कस्टमर केयर पर जानकारी देकर खाता बंद कराया और पुलिस को शिकायत दी। बावल पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

जैनाबाद में बंद मकान का ताला तोड़कर 19 हजार की नकदी सहित जेवरात चुराए

खोल थाना क्षेत्र के गांव जैनाबाद में रविवार की रात को चोरों ने एक बंद मकान का ताला तोड़कर 19 हजार रुपए की नकदी के साथ सोने-चांदी के जेवरात चुरा लिए। सुबह जब पड़ोसियों ने मकान का ताला टूटा देखा तो शहर में रहने वाले मकान मालिक को इसकी जानकारी दी। शिकायत मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में इस समय शहर के सेक्टर-4 में रहने वाले सत्यवीर सिंह ने बताया कि उनका मूल गांव जैनाबाद है। उनका पूरा परिवार शहर में ही रहता है और गांव के पैतृक मकान पर ताला लगाया हुआ है। रविवार की रात को चोरों ने उनके बंद मकान का ताला तोड़कर चोरी कर ली। सुबह जब उनके पड़ोसियों ने मकान का ताला टूटा देखा तो उन्हें इसकी जानकारी दी।

जब वह अपने घर पहुंचे तो देखा कि कमरों का सामान अस्त-व्यस्त था और चोर अलमारी का ताल तोड़कर एक जोड़ी झूमकी, बाली, दो सोने की अंगूठी, दो लोंग, एक पैडल, चांदी के सिक्के, चांदी की कड़ी, पायजेब, चांद पातड़ी सहित अन्य सामान गायब मिला। इसके अलावा लगभग 19 हजार रुपए का कैश वह भी गायब मिला।

मामले की सूचना मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मुआयना कार्रवाई के बाद चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें