ठगी:शातिरों ने जवान के खाते में लगाई सेंध, 71 हजार किए ट्रांसफर, शिकायत पर केस दर्ज

रेवाड़ी
  • खाते में जमा पूरी राशि निकालने के लिए 9 ट्रांजेक्शन के मंगाए ओटीपी, सतर्कता दिखाई तो बची शेष राशि

बैंकों की तरफ से डिजिटल लेनदेन सुरक्षित रहने के दावों की विश्वसनीयता लगातार कम होती जा रही है। साइबर ठग जानकारी नहीं देने के बाद भी लोगों के खाते में सेंध लगाने में कामयाब हो रहे हैं। जिला के एक गांव निवासी एक अर्धसैनिक बल के जवान के खाते से शातिरों ने 71 हजार रुपए की राशि ट्रांसफर कर ली। हालांकि शातिरों ने बैंक खाते में मौजूद पूरी राशि निकालने के लिए ओटीपी मंगवाए थे लेकिन जवान की सतर्कता की वजह से शेष राशि बच गई। शिकायत मिलने के बाद कोसली पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करने के बाद जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में जिला के एक गांव निवासी अर्धसैनिक बल में कार्यरत ए.कुमार ने बताया कि उनका खाता भारतीय स्टेट बैंक में है। 10 दिसंबर को वह शहर में खरीददारी के लिए आए थे। उसी समय उनके खाते में दर्ज मोबाइल नंबर पर लगातार ओटीपी आने शुरू हो गए। एक के बाद एक करके कुल 9 ओटीपी आए तो उनका माथा ठनका। इसके बाद उन्होंने तत्काल ही बैंक के कस्टमर केयर सेंटर में बात करके खाते को ब्लॉक करने का आग्रह किया।

शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि उन्होंने मोबाइल पर आए हुए ओटीपी किसी को शेयर भी नहीं किए इसके बावजूद भी खाते से 11 हजार 449 रुपए और 60 हजार रुपए की राशि ट्रांसफर कर ली गई। उन्होंने बताया कि एक ट्रांजेक्शन तो कार्ड ब्लॉक करने की जानकारी देने के बाद भी हो गई। हालांकि इस दौरान ठगों ने 9 ट्रांजेक्शन के ओटीपी मंगाए थे लेकिन उनके समय रहते एसएमएस देख लेने के बाद उन्होंने तत्काल ही बैंक से संपर्क करके खाता से पैसे निकालने के किए जा रहे प्रयास की जानकारी देने के साथ खाता ब्लॉक कर दिया।

एटीएम कार्ड पास मौजूद फिर भी निकले पैसे, मामले की जांच में जूटी पुलिस
शिकायतकर्ता जवान ने बताया कि उनका एटीएम उनके पास मौजूद है और इससे संबंधित जानकारी किसी को भी नहीं दी है। इसके बाद भी उनके खाते से यह राशि निकाल ली गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि फिलहाल जांच की जा रही है और संभवत: कार्ड का क्लोन तैयार करके ही इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है।

