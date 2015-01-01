पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम में परिवर्तन:पहाड़ी इलाकों की ठंडक मैदानी इलाकों तक पहुंची सर्द हवाओं से कंपकंपी छूटने का होने लगा अहसास

रेवाड़ी21 मिनट पहले
रेवाड़ी में सूर्यास्त के समय आसमान में छाए हल्के बादल।

सर्दी ने अब दिन के समय भी अपने तेवर बदलने शुरू कर दिए हैं। मौसम में हो रहे बदलाव से दिन में सर्दी पड़ने लगी है और इससे कंपकंपी महसूस होने लगी है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में पड़ रही बर्फबारी से मैदानी इलाकों में सर्द हवाएं शुरू होने से ही यह ठंडक बढ़ी है। सुबह और शाम को ठंड के कारण घर से निकलना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है।

अधिकांश स्थानों पर तापमान का ग्राफ लगातार गिर रहा है। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री से बढ़कर 26.5 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 5.6 से 6.5 पर आ गया। इस बार रेवाड़ी का तापमान हिसार और नारनौल से भी कम तक गया है। इसलिए अभी दिसंबर के माह में ठंड और तीखी पड़ सकती है, ऐसा मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का भी पूर्वानुमान है। दिसंबर में कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनने के आसार हैं।

दिन में बादल छाए, धूप भी निकली, लेकिन ठंड ने बढ़ाई परेशानी, दिसंबर में सर्दी और बढ़ेगी
मंगलवार को सुबह से ही मौसम में बदलाव होना शुरू हो गया। जिससे दिन में बादल भी छाए और धूप भी निकली, लेकिन सर्द हवाएं चलने से ठंडक भी रही। न्यूनतम तापमान भी लगातार नीचे गिर रहा है। सोमवार को प्रदेश में रेवाड़ी का न्यूनतम तापमान सबसे कम रहा था।

आगे क्या ... दो दिन छा सकते हैं बादल
हिसार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के क्षेत्रीय अनुसंधान केंद्र बावल के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक डॉ. बलबीर सिंह ने बताया कि आगामी दो दिनों तक आसमान में बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। लेकिन बारिश की संभावना कम है। इस दौरान दिन व रात के तापमान में भी उतार चढ़ाव रहेगा। इसके बाद शुक्रवार से फिर मौसम बदल सकता है। तापमान में भी गिरावट रहेगी।

यह भी जानिए ... क्या होता कोल्ड डे
मौसम विभाग के

अनुसार अधिकतम तापमान जब सामान्य से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे पहुंच जाता है तब कोल्ड-डे की हालत बनती है। फिलहाल दिन का तापमान सामान्य से कम ही दर्ज हो रहा है।

डॉक्टरी परामर्श... विशेषज्ञों की सलाह अनुसार हार्ट के मरीजों व बुजुर्गों को अल सुबह पार्कों या घर के बाहर घूमने से बचना चाहिए। धूप निकलने पर पार्क में टहलने के लिए जाएं। क्योंकि ज्यादा सर्दी इन बीमारियों में गंभीर है। अस्पतालों में इस समय मौसमी बीमारियों में भी तेजी आई है। खांसी-जुकाम और बुखार के पीड़ित ही ज्यादा पहुंच रहे हैं।

