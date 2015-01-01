पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन का अंतिम दिन आज:कल होगी छंटनी, 18 दिसंबर को नाम वापसी के बाद प्रत्याशियों को अलॉट किए जाएंगे चुनाव चिह्न

रेवाड़ी29 मिनट पहले
नगर निकाय चुनावी के लिए जारी कार्यक्रम के अनुसार नामांकन दाखिल करने का बुधवार को अंतिम दिन है। डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि चुनाव प्रक्रिया के तहत 17 दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की छंटनी की जाएगी। इसके बाद 18 दिसंबर को प्रात: 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। 18 दिसंबर को ही 3 बजे बाद चुनाव लड़ने वाले उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किए जाएंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि 27 दिसंबर को प्रात: 8 बजे से 5:30 बजे तक मतदान होगा तथा मतों की गिनती 30 दिसंबर को होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि कहीं पुन: चुनाव हुआ तो वह 29 दिसंबर को होगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि नगरपरिषद रेवाड़ी व नगरपालिका धारूहेड़ा की मतगणना का कार्य 30 दिसम्बर को राजकीय कन्या महाविद्यालय सेक्टर-18 रेवाड़ी में किया जाएगा।

कोई शिकायत है तो ऑब्जर्वर से मिलें
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने कहा कि नगर परिषद रेवाड़ी व नगर पालिका धारूहेड़ा के चुनावों में सभी राजनैतिक दल व उम्मीदवार चुनाव आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना करें। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से सम्पन्न करवाने में सभी का सहयोग जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या व शिकायत के निवारण के लिए जनरल ऑब्जर्वर व पुलिस ऑब्जर्वर से दूरभाष पर या लोक निर्माण विश्राम गृह रेवाड़ी में व्यक्तिगत रूप से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनावी खर्च के संबंंध में आब्जर्वर नियुक्त किए गए है जो उम्मीदवारों द्वारा चुनाव के दौरान की जा रही खर्चो की पूरी निगरानी रखेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि सम्पत्ति विरूपण के नियमों की भी पूरी पालना की जाए तथा निर्धारित स्थानों पर ही पोस्टर- बैनर चस्पा किए जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि लाउड स्पीकर व वाहनों की अनुमति लेकर ही प्रयोग किया जाए। बगैर अनुमति के प्रयोग करने पर कार्रवाई होगी।

वोटर कार्ड नहीं है तो दूसरी आईडी दिखा कर सकते हैं निगम चुनाव में मतदान
डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि यदि किसी मतदाता के पास चुनाव आयोग द्वारा जारी फोटोयुक्त मतदाता पहचान पत्र नहीं है तो वह इस दशा में चुनाव आयोग द्वारा निर्धारित फोटोयुक्त 15 अन्य पहचान पत्रों को दिखाकर अपना वोट डाल सकेगा। इन पहचान पत्रों में ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पैन कार्ड, सर्विस पहचान पत्र, बैंक या डाकघर की पास-बुक, स्वतंत्रता सेनानी पहचान पत्र, एससी-एसटी- ओबीसी सर्टिफिकेट, आर्म लाइसेंस, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, प्रोपर्टी दस्तावेज, पेंशन दस्तावेज, हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस स्मार्ट कार्ड, राशन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट इत्यादि शामिल हैं।

