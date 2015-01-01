पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुड न्यूज:5 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनेगा तीसरा वाटर टैंक, शहर में पेयजल की समस्या हाेगी दूर

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • जलघर में टैंक निर्माण के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू, बजट मिला, मंजूरी को फाइल जाएगी चंडीगढ़

जिले के गांव लिसाना में जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से तीसरा वाटर टैंक बनाने की तैयारी है। जलघर में वाटर टैंक निर्माण के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। पहले चरण में अब इसकी स्वीकृति के लिए चंडीगढ़ फाइल भेजी जाएगी। वहां से स्वीकृति मिलते ही काम शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि वाटर टैंक के लिए बजट पहले ही आ गया है।

इस वाटर टैंक के निर्माण में लगभग 5 करोड़ की लागत आने की संभावना है। वाटर टैंक के बनने पर शहरवासियों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में पानी मिल सकेगा। इससे गर्मी के दिनों में अक्सर रहने वाली पानी की समस्या काफी हद तक दूर हो सकेगी। इसके अलावा एक और वाटर टैंक झज्जर रोड पर बनना है। लेकिन फिलहाल यह प्रोजेक्ट सिरे नहीं चढ़ सका है।

कालाका में 5 व लिसाना में बने दो जलघर
शहर के कालाका जलघर में अलग-अलग क्षमता के 5 और लिसाना में दो वाटर टैंक बनाए हुए हैं। इनमें पानी क्षमता से ज्यादा भरने के बाद भी शहर में लगभग 20 दिन सप्लाई दी जा सकती है। लिसाना में बनाए गए दोनों वाटर टैंकों की क्षमता 340 एमएलडी है। ऐसे में अब नए बनाए जाने वाले वाटर टैंक की क्षमता भी लगभग 170 लाख लीटर पानी की होगी।

अभी तक नहर में पानी चलने का शेड्यूल गड़बड़ाते ही शहर में भी पानी का सिस्टम बिगड़ जाता है। इससे शहर के लोगों को अल्टरनेट डे ही पानी मिल पाता है। गर्मी के दिनों में तो यह समस्या आम रहती है, लेकिन अब सर्दी में भी परेशानी पैदा होने लगी है।

20 बूस्टिंग स्टेशनों से होती है पानी सप्लाई
शहर में नहरी परियोजना पर आधारित पेयजल सप्लाई है। यहां नहर के पानी को कालाका व लिसाना में बने जलघरों में एकत्रित किया जाता है। इसके बाद वहां से धारूहेड़ा चुंगी और नगर परिषद में बने टैंक के माध्यम से शहर की कॉलोनियों में पानी सप्लाई छोड़ा जाता है। शहर में पानी के लिए 20 जगह बूस्टिंग स्टेशन बनाए हुए हैं।

वाटर टैंक बनने पर मिलेगी राहत : लिसाना जलघर में फिलहाल दो वाटर टैंक बनाए हुए हैं। उनसे शहर के 30 फीसदी हिस्से में पानी की सप्लाई होती है। नया तीसरा टैंक बनता है तो शहर के लोगों को अतिरिक्त पानी मिल सकता है। इससे अक्सर गर्मी के दिनों में पानी की समस्या से राहत मिल सकती है।

लिसाना जलघर में तीसरे वाटर टैंक निर्माण के लिए प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ी है। टैंक के लिए बजट आ गया है। अब टैंक निर्माण की स्वीकृति के लिए फाइल को चंडीगढ़ भेजा जाएगा। वहां से स्वीकृति मिलते ही टैंक का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। उम्मीद है कि नए साल में जनवरी माह में यह टैंक निर्माण की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। -अजय यादव, जेई, जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग रेवाड़ी।

