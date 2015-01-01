पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोडवेज की दिवाली:त्योहार पर उमड़ी यात्रियों की भीड़ अलवर-दिल्ली और आगरा के लिए 30 अतिरिक्त बसें

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कल से दिल्ली के लिए भी पूर्ण संख्या में हो जाएगा बसों का संचालन, सुबह से लेकर देर रात मिलेंगी बसें

सार्वजनिक परिवहन सेवाओं के पूरी तरह पटरी पर आने के बाद रोडवेज ने एक दिन पहले ही दीपावली मनाई। शुक्रवार को त्योहार के मद्देनजर अपने गंतव्य पर जाने वाले यात्रियों की उमड़ी भीड़ के बाद रोडवेज प्रबंधन की तरफ से 30 बसों का अतिरिक्त तौर पर संचालन किया गया। बसों की संख्या में हुई बढ़ोतरी के बाद रोडवेज को अच्छा खासा राजस्व मिला है। शनिवार को भी तमाम रूटों पर ऑन डिमांड बसों की सुविधा उपलब्ध रहेगी।

तीन दिन में तीन गुणा बढ़ा यात्रीभार

रेवाड़ी डिपो के पास 141 बसों का बेड़ा है जिसमें अनुबंधित 25 बसों की संख्या अलग है। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से रोडवेज की बसों में यात्रियों की संख्या कम है जिसके चलते अभी तक 90 बसों का ही संचालन हो रहा था। अब पिछले तीन-चार दिन से यात्रियों की संख्या में दो से तीन गुणा तक बढ़ोतरी होने के बाद लगभग सभी बसों का संचालन हो गया है। शुक्रवार को स्थिति यह रही है कि प्रबंधन को दिल्ली, अलवर, आगरा, भिवानी, नारनौल रूटों पर लगभग 30 बसों का अतिरिक्त संचालन किया गया।

इसमें दिल्ली के लिए 10, अलवर के लिए 6, आगरा के लिए 5 और भिवानी के लिए 2 सहित पटौदी, कोसली सहित अन्य रूटों पर बसों का संचालन किया गया। इस प्रकार लगभग रोडवेज की तरफ से 130 के लगभग बसों को संचालित किया गया। यात्रीभार बढ़ने की वजह से रोडवेज की आमदनी में भी 3 से 4 लाख रुपए तक की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। सामान्यत: आम दिनों में रोडवेज को लगभग साढ़े 6 लाख रुपए की आमदनी होती है जो कि अब बढ़कर लगभग 9 लाख रुपए तक पहुंच गई है।

आज से दिल्ली के पूर्ण संख्या में बसों का संचालन

दिल्ली सरकार की तरफ से दीपावली तक 50 प्रतिशत ही इंटरस्टेट बसों के संचालन की अनुमति दी है। इसके बाद से शनिवार से दिल्ली के लिए शत-प्रतिशत बसों का संचालन प्रारंभ कर दिया जाएगा। फिलहाल दिल्ली के लिए 8 बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा है जो कि अब बढ़कर सभी टाइम चलाए जाएंगे। अब रोडवेज की तरफ से धौला कुआं के साथ सराय काले खां के लिए चलाई जाएगी।

आज भी ऑन डिमांड उपलब्ध रहेगी बस

रोडवेज की तरफ से दीपावली पर अपने घर जाने वाले यात्रियों के लिए ऑन डिमांड बसों की उपलब्धता कराई जा रही है। शुक्रवार के साथ शनिवार को भी तमाम रूटों पर यात्रियों की संख्या के अनुरूप बसों का भेजा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें