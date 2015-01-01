पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम का बदला मिजाज:गुरुवार की रात रही इस सीजन में अब तक की सबसे ठंडी रात, न्यूनतम तापमान 7.0 डिग्री दर्ज

रेवाड़ी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2017 में 19 नवंबर की रात था इतना कम टेंपरेचर
  • रात का तापमान गिरने से सुबह-शाम पड़ने लगी सर्दी, अभी और लुढ़क सकता है तापमान

मौसम में लगातार बदलाव हो रहा है। पिछले दिनों बरसात से दिन के समय एक दिन सर्दी भी रही थी, लेकिन अब मौसम साफ हो गया है। दिन में आसमान साफ रहने, लेकिन मौसम में गलन होने से दिन का तापमान भी लुढ़का है और यह 24.6 डिग्री पर आ गया।

मगर रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 7.0 डिग्री पर आ गया, जो इस सीजन में अब तक सबसे कम रहा है। यानि गुरुवार की रात इस सीजन में अब तक की सबसे ठंडी रात रही है। आंकड़ों पर गौर फरमाए तो वर्ष 2017 में 19 नवंबर की रात को 7.0 डिग्री तापमान दर्ज किया गया था। इधर, मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अभी तापमान और लुढ़क सकता है।

पिछले 4 वर्षों में 19 नवंबर का तापमान
वर्ष अधिकतम न्यूनतम
2017 24.6 डिग्री 7.0 डिग्री
2018 28.5 डिग्री 12.5 डिग्री
2019 28.5 डिग्री 10.5 डिग्री
2020 24.6 डिग्री 7.0 डिग्री

आगे क्या... अभी कुछ दिन साफ रहेगा मौसम
मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार शुक्रवार को 8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवाएं चली। वहीं हवा में 49% आर्द्रता रही। अब आगे कुछ दिन मौसम साफ रहने की संभावना है। इस दौरान दिन व रात का तापमान भी लुढ़क सकता है। ऐसे में सुबह-शाम ठंड बढ़ सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें