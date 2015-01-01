पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:संक्रमण बढ़ रहा, शादी में 100 लोगों को छूट; कार्यक्रम इंडोर हॉल में है तो 50 की ही अनुमति

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
  • जिन्हें पहले अनुमति दी जा चुकी, उन पर भी लागू होंगे नए आदेश
  • एनसीआर के 6 जिलों पर पाबंदियां, इनमें रेवाड़ी, गुड़गांव व फरीदाबाद भी शामिल
  • इसलिए सख्ती... रेवाड़ी शहरी क्षेत्र में ही पहली बार एक साथ 98 केस आए

कोरोना की रफ्तार पहले से भी तेज है। इसलिए सरकार ने फिर से सख्ती करना शुरू कर दिया है। शुरूआती शादी समारोह के दौरान लोगों को भीड़ में कटौती के साथ की गई है। नए नियम एनसीआर में शामिल दिल्ली के नजदीकी 6 जिलों पर लागू होंगे, जिनमें गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद, रोहतक, सोनीपत और हिसार के साथ ही रेवाड़ी भी शामिल है।

इसके तहत विवाह आयोजनों में 100 लोगों के शामिल होने की छूट रहेगी, मगर यदि कार्यक्रम इंडोर हॉल में है तो 50 ही लोगों की अनुमति रहेगी। ये आदेश उन पर भी लागू होंगे, जिनकी अनुमति पहले दी जा चुकी है। ये आदेश इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है कि बुधवार 25 नवंबर केा ही देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ शादियां शुरू हो जाएंगी। जिले में खुले स्थानों पर होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में पहले ही तरह 100 लोगों के शामिल होने की छूट बरकरार रहेगी।

कोरोना से दो और मौतें, 117 नए केस
कोरोना वायरस जिंदगी पर भारी पड़ रहा है। इस संक्रमण ने 02 और लोगों की जिंदगी छीनी है। जिले में मृतकों की संख्या 54 हो गई। मंगलवार को एक बार फिर से कोरोना के नए केस का खतरनाक शतक भी लगा। एक ही दिन में 117 नए केस मिले। इनके साथ ही संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 9904 हो गया है। इनमें 9271 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं।

अभी तक 111129 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 100443 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही है तथा 782 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। इस समय कुल 579 एक्टिव केस हैं, इनमें 45 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, 534 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए। नए मिले 117 केस में 98 तो सिर्फ रेवाड़ी शहर से ही हैं।

जबकि 2-2 कोसली व बूढपुर, तथा एक-एक केस बनीपुर, बूढपुर, संगवाडी, पुन्सिका, टींट, सहारनवास, पिथनवास, धारूहेड़ा, डूंगरवास, जोनावास, करनावास, पाली, फिदेड़ी, चिल्हड व जाहिदपुर से संबंधित हैं। मंगलवार को 169 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं।

