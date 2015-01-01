पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धासुमन:स्वतंत्रता सेनानी लाला लाजपतराय की पुण्यतिथि पर अर्पित किए श्रद्धासुमन

रेवाड़ी
स्वतंत्रता सेनानी लाला लाजपत राय और विहिप संस्थापक सदस्य अशोक सिंहल कि पुण्यतिथि पर अर्पित किए श्रद्धासुमन।
  • विहिप संस्थापक सदस्य अशोक सिंहल को भी किया याद

रेवाड़ी | महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी लाला लाजपतराय व विश्व हिंदू परिषद के संस्थापक सदस्य अशोक सिंहल की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए गए। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि लाला लाजपतराय महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी जिन्होंने साइमन कमीशन के काले कानून का डटकर विरोध किया, अंग्रेज सरकार ने जुलूस पर लाठी चार्ज किया, जिसमें लालाजी को गहरी चोट लगी और वे देश के लिए शहीद हो गए।

मरते समय उनके ये शब्दों “मेरे शरीर पर पड़ी एक-एक लाठी की चोट अंग्रेज सरकार के कफन में कील का काम देगी’ ने देश में तूफान ला दिया। लालाजी के बलिदान का बदला शहीदे आजम भगतसिंह ने अंग्रेज अफसर सांडर्स को मार कर लिया। राजकीय बाल वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्राचार्य ताराचंद ने कहा कि हमें गर्व है कि लाला लाजपतराय की प्रारंभिक शिक्षा रेवाड़ी के इसी स्कूल में हुई।

विश्व हिंदू परिषद के संस्थापक सदस्य, प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी, राममंदिर आंदोलन के प्रणेता अशोक सिंहल को पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धापूर्वक स्मरण किया गया। इस मौके पर डॉ. आरके जांगड़ा, वीर भगतसिंह युवा दल के प्रधान दिनेश कपूर, विहिप के जिला मंत्री नरेंद्र जोशी, धर्माचार्य दलीप शास्त्री, परवीन ठाकुर व बजरंग दल के संयोजक देवेश जोशी सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

