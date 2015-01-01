पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक व बाइक सवार की टक्कर महिला सहित दो घायल, केस दर्ज

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
कसौला थाना क्षेत्र के दिल्ली-जयपुर राजमार्ग एवं कोटकासिम रोड पर हुए दो अलग-अलग हादसों में एक महिला सहित दो लोग घायल हो गए। घायल महिला की हालत गंभीर होने पर उन्हें गुड़गांव के अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है। वहीं ट्रक की टक्कर से घायल हुए भिवाड़ी निवासी कंपनीकर्मी को शहर के निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया है। पुलिस ने घटना के संबंध में आरोपी चालकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में भिवाड़ी के अलवर बाइपास निवासी अखिलेश शर्मा ने बताया कि वह बावल की एक कंपनी में काम करता है। 18 नवंबर को कंपनी में आते समय उन्होंने अपनी बाइक में तेल डलवाने के लिए पेट्रोल पंप पर गया था। वहां तैनात सेल्समैन ने पेट्रोल नहीं होने की बात कही।

जिसके बाद पीड़ित अपनी बाइक को लेकर बावल की तरफ चलने लगा तभी एक राजस्थान नंबर ट्रक के चालक ने पीछे से उनकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में वह बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। उधर घटना के आसपास के लोगों ने घायल को अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां से चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें रोहतक रेफर कर दिया।

यहां से परिजनों ने उन्हें एक निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करा दिया। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल के बयान लेने के बाद ट्रक नंबर के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

बाइक की टक्कर से गिरी महिला, गंभीर
कोटकासिम रोड पर कसौला के खाटूश्याम मंदिर के समीप हुई दूसरी घटना में एक बाइक चालक ने दूसरी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में बाइक सवार महिला गिर गई जिससे उसके सिर में गंभीर चोट लगी। घायल महिला को परिजनों ने उपचार के लिए गुड़गांव के अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में जिला अलवर के गांव दंगनहेड़ी निवासी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि उसका एक रिश्तेदार रेवाड़ी के अस्पताल में दाखिल है। वापस आते कसौला के खाटू मंदिर के निकट एक बाइक चालक ने सामने से उनकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इस वजह से उसकी चाची सास बाइक से गिर गई और उनके सिर में गंभीर चोट आई। परिजनों ने उपचार के लिए महिला को गुड़गांव के अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया है।

