पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:कार की टक्कर से घायल मध्यप्रदेश निवासी दो सगे भाइयों की मौत

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के नारनौल रोड पर हरीनगर के समीप कार की टक्कर से घायल हुए मध्यप्रदेश के जिला छतरपुर के मूल निवासी दो सगे भाईयों की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने पीजीआई में शवों का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

पंजाब के गोविंदगढ़ में रहता है परिवार, जीजा मामडिया में रामपुरा थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि मूल रूप से मध्यप्रदेश के जिला छतरपुर के रामनगर निवासी तुलसीराम का परिवार का इस समय पंजाब के मंडी गोविंदगढ़ में रहता है। उनके दोनों बेटे 23 वर्षीय सन्नी कुमार एवं 19 वर्षीय राकेश कुमार जिला के खोल क्षेत्र में अपने जीजा के साथ राजमिस्त्री का काम करते थे।

सन्नी का जीजा मध्यप्रदेश के ही जिला छतरपुर के गांव टीपट निवासी हरकेश जिला के मामडिया ठेठर गांव में अपने परिवार के साथ रहता है और राजमिस्त्री का काम करता है। फिलहाल सन्नी व राकेश अपने जीजा के साथ वहीं पर राजमिस्त्री का काम कर रहे थे और शनिवार रात को दोनों दीपावली के लिए पंजाब में रहने वाले अपने माता-पिता के पास जाने के लिए बाइक से रवाना हुए थे।

जब दोनों नारनौल रोड पर हरीनगर के समीप पहुंचे तभी उनकी बाइक को एक कार चालक ने टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में दोनों भाई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घटना के पश्चात वहां मौजूद लोगों ने उन्हें शहर के ट्रामा सेंटर में पहुंचाया जहां से उनकी हालत गंभीर होने पर उन्हें रोहतक पीजीआई के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया।

रोहतक में उपचार के दौरान रविवार सुबह राकेश की और देर शाम को सन्नी की मौत हो गई। मामले की सूचना मिलने के बाद पीजीआई पहुंची रामपुरा थाना पुलिस ने दोनों के शवों का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

परिवार पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़
मध्यप्रदेश निवासी दोनों मृतकों के पिता तुलसीराम काफी साल पहले हरियाणा में मजदूरी के लिए आया था और बाद में पंजाब चला गया था। इसके बाद तुलसीराम ने मेहनत मजदूरी करके पंजाब की गोविंदगढ़ मंडी में ही अपना मकान बना लिया।

वहीं दोनों भाई अपने जीजा के साथ यहां जिला में राजमिस्त्री का काम करते थे। बहन की शादी के बाद दोनों भाईयों पर ही परिवार की पूरी जिम्मेदारी थी। दुर्घटना में दोनों की मौत के बाद परिवार पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें