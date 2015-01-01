पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अग्निकांड:यूपी निवासी मजदूर ने बेटियों की शादी के लिए एकत्रित किया था सामान, आग से जला

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
भटसाना गांव में जलकर राख हुई श्रमिक की झौंपड़ी।
  • दमकल कर्मियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर पाया आग पर काबू, सोमवार को जाना है लग्न

जिला के भटसाना गांव में जमीन बंटाई पर लेकर बागवानी करने वाले एक यूपी निवासी श्रमिक की झोपड़ी में रविवार की दोपहर को अज्ञात कारणों से आग लग गई। आगजनी की इस घटना में श्रमिक की दो बेटियों की होने वाली शादी के लिए एकत्रित किया गया सामान भी जल गया। सोमवार को बेटियां का लग्न जाना है।

यूपी के जिला बुलंदशहर के गांव शेमली निवासी रामबीर सिंह काफी समय से भटसाना गांव में जमीन बंटाई पर लेकर अमरूदों की बागवानी का काम करता है। श्रमिक यहां पर अपने परिवार के साथ ही रहता है और अब उसने अपनी दो बेटियों की शादी भी तय की हुई है जिनकी बरात 25 नवंबर को भटसाना में ही आना है।

सोमवार को जाने वाले लग्न के लिए परिवार की तरफ से दो फ्रीज, तीन संदूक, एक बक्सा, दो कूलर, जेवरात, बैड़, कुर्सी सेट सहित काफी घरेलू सामान भी एकत्रित करके झोपड़ी में रखा हुआ था। रविवार दोपहर करीब 3 बजे अज्ञात कारणों के चलते झोपड़ी में आग लग गई।

आग लगने के बाद परिवार में हड़कंप मच गया जिसके बाद उन्होंने काबू पाने का प्रयास भी किया लेकिन कामयाबी नहीं मिला। आग की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे दमकल कर्मियों ने आग पर काबू पाया लेकिन तब तक परिवार का लगभग सामान जल गया।

