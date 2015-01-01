पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध संबंधों के शक में खौफनाक कदम:इंजीनियर ने पत्नी की गला घोंटकर हत्या, राज छिपाने के लिए करा दिया गुम होने का केस

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
आरोपी आशीष
  • मृतका के चाचा के संदेह से खुली परतें - ससुराल पक्ष पर शक जताया तो आरोपी हिरासत में लिए
  • रेवाड़ी में गुमशुदगी की एफआईआर दर्ज हुई, उसी दिन राजस्थान में शव मिला

शहर के गढ़ी बोलनी रोड स्थित एक कॉलोनी से दीपावली की रात को गायब हुई 23 वर्षीय महिला के मामले में बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। महिला गायब नहीं हुई, बल्कि उसके इंजीनियर पति ने ही अवैध संबंधों के शक में उसकी हत्या कर शव को दिल्ली-जयपुर राजमार्ग पर राजस्थान के कोटपूतली के समीप पुलिया में फेंक दिया था।

पूरी वारदात में आरोपी के पिता की भी संलिप्तता रही। शव बरामद करने के बाद कड़ियां जोड़ते हुए रेवाड़ी तक पहुंची राजस्थान पुलिस ने मामले में पर्दाफाश किया। आरोपी पति और ससुर दोनों को ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

शिकायत में कहा- दिवाली की रात पत्नी कहीं चली गई
मूल रूप से कोसली क्षेत्र के गांव भड़ंगी निवासी लक्ष्मण सिंह अपने बेटे 28 वर्षीय आशीष उर्फ मोनू यादव के साथ इस समय गढ़ी बोलनी रोड पर धामलाका गांव के समीप एक कॉलोनी में रह रहे थे। 15 नवंबर को (दिवाली से अगले दिन) आशीष यादव अपने परिजनों के साथ मॉडल टाउन थाना में पहुंचा और पुलिस को शिकायत में बताया था कि उसकी 23 वर्षीय पत्नी पूजा रात के समय कहीं चली गई है।

शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया था कि उन्होंने परिवार के साथ दीपावली पूजन भी किया था, जिसके बाद सभी सोने चले गए। सुबह जब वह उठा तो उसकी पत्नी गायब मिली। मॉडल टाउन पुलिस ने उसकी शिकायत गुमशुदगी का केस दर्ज कर लिया था।

गुड़गांव में था इंजीनियर, दो माह पहले छोड़ी थी नौकरी
पत्नी की हत्या में गिरफ्तार आशीष यादव गुड़गांव की एक कंपनी में आईटी विभाग में बतौर इंजीनियर कार्यरत था। लगभग दो माह पहले ही उसने नौकरी छोड़ दी थी। अवैध संबंधों के शक के चलते उन दोनों में कई बार विवाद हुआ था।

मृतका के पहनावे के आधार पर रेवाड़ी तक आई राजस्थान पुलिस

जिस दिन रेवाड़ी में मृतका की गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई, उसी दिन कोटपूतली की पनियाला थाना पुलिस ने दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे स्थित पुलिया से महिला का शव बरामद किया था। शव की पुलिस ने आसपास के गांवों में सूचना दी, मगर मृतका की पहचान नहीं हुई थी। तत्पश्चात पुलिस ने शव को निम्स अस्पताल में रखवा दिया था।

राजस्थान पुलिस द्वारा मृतका की शिनाख्त के लिए सोमवार को पहनावे के आधार पर एक टीम रेवाड़ी भेजी थी। राजस्थान पुलिस ने यहां शव के बारे में बताया और गुम महिला की जानकारी मांगी। पता चला कि दीपावली की रात मॉडल टाउन थाना क्षेत्र से एक महिला लापता हुई थी। मॉडल टाउन थाने में आशीष व उसके परिजनों को बुलाया।

कोटपूतली पुलिस द्वारा दिखाए फोटो के आधार पर आशीष ने मृतका की पहचान पत्नी पूजा के रूप में करते हुए किसी द्वारा हत्या करने की बात कही। मृतका की शिनाख्त बाद जिला गुड़गांव के ऊंचा माजरा में मृतका के मायका पक्ष के लोगों को जानकारी दी।

पूजा की मौत की खबर सुनकर पति आशीष व ससुर लक्ष्मण सिंह व मृतका का चाचा सतबीर भी पहुंचे। मृतका के चाचा ने ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों पर दहेज के लिए हत्या करने का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस को शिकायत दी।
गुनाह कबूला...

दिवाली पूजन के बाद दबाया गला कोटपूतली डीएसपी दिनेश यादव ने बताया कि शव मिलने के बाद पता लगा कि महिला की गला घोंटकर हत्या की है। आरोपी पिता-पुत्र भी शव को लेने पहुंचे थे, जिसके बाद उनको हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की तो हत्या करना स्वीकार कर बोले कि पूजा के किसी के साथ अवैध संबंधों का शक था।

साथ ही शादी में कम दहेज को लेकर दोनों परिवारों में अनबन चल रही थी। इसी वजह से दीपावली पूजन के बाद गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। उसके शव को बेडशीट में बांध सोतानाला पुलिया के नीचे फेंक दिया। मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने बताया कोटपूतली में ही केस दर्ज किया है।

