कोरोना अलर्ट:महिलाओं को कोविड से बचाव के लिए किया सफाई के प्रति जागरूक

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महिलाओं को सेनिटाइजर सहित अन्य सामग्री वितरित करती परिषद सदस्य।

हरियाणा समाज कल्याण बोर्ड के पारिवारिक परामर्श केंद्र के तत्वावधान में महिला परिषद की तरफ से कोविड से बचाव के लिए शहर की झुग्गियों में सफाई के प्रति जागरुकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर परिषद की काउंसलर सहित अन्य सदस्यों की तरफ से झुग्गियों में रहने वाले परिवारों को सफाई के प्रति जागरूक करते हुए आवश्यक वस्तुएं भी प्रदान की।

इस अवसर पर काउंसलर रचना ने कहा कि हम सभी को सबसे पहले स्वयं और अपने परिवार को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए कोविड से बचाव करना जरूरी है। इसलिए घर से बाहर जाते समय मास्क का आवश्यक रूप से इस्तेमाल करने के साथ नियमित अंतराल पर अपने हाथ साफ करें और घर में साफ-सफाई पर खास ध्यान दें।

मधु चौधरी ने महिलाओं एवं बच्चों को सेनिटाइजर इस्तेमाल के तरीकों की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि सावधानियों से भी अवगत कराया। इस अवसर पर सदस्यों ने उन्हें दीपावली के उपलक्ष्य में उपहार भी प्रदान किए। कार्यक्रम में प्रवीण एवं बीना ने भी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी प्रदान की।

