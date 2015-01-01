पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूकता कार्यक्रम:अवसरों का लाभ उठा परिवार के लिए संबल बनें महिलाएं

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बावल खंड के गांव जैतपुर में शेड्यूल कास्ट एवं बैकवर्ड क्लास वेलफेयर फाउंडेशन के तत्वावधान में स्वरोजगार पर महिलाओं के लिए जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर महिलाओं को स्वरोजगार के लिए प्रेरित करते हुए उन्हें अवसरों का लाभ उठाने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया।

फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष भगवानदास रंगा ने कहा कि आज के समय यह पहली जरूरत है कि महिलाएं परिवार में अपनी भूमिका श्रेष्ठ साबित करें। इसके लिए स्वयं सहायता समूह सहित अन्य माध्यमों के जरिए महिलाओं को घर पर ही स्वरोजगार उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। इस तरह के व्यवसाय महिलाओं के लिए बेहतर अवसर होते हैं जिनका लाभ उन्हें उठाना चाहिए।

अध्यक्षता करते हुए भाजपा एससी मोर्चा सदस्य रामनिवास चौधरी ने कहा कि हमारी संस्कृति में नारी को महत्व दिया है इसलिए वह भी परिवार के लिए संबल बनकर परिवार को बेहतर दिशा में ले जा सकती है। इस अवसर पर स्वरोजगार योजनाओं की जानकारी दी गई।

कार्यक्रम में महिलाओं को कन्या भ्रूण हत्या नहीं करने व बेटियों को पढ़ाने की शपथ दिलाई गई। इस मौके पर बिरेंद्र सिंह, ताराचंद, बनवारीलाल, सोनिया, शुभम तंवर, ताराचंद, गूगनराम मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें