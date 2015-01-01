पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:कंपनी से लौट रहे कर्मी की बाइक को लगी टक्कर, विरोध पर पीटा और बाइक लूटी

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
रोडरेज की घटना के बाद दो युवकों ने एक कंपनी कर्मचारी के साथ न केवल जमकर मारपीट की अपितु बाइक भी लूट ली। बावल कस्बा में मंगलवार रात को हुई इस घटना के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फिलहाल आरोपियों द्वारा लूटी हुई बाइक अभी तक बरामद नहीं हुई है।

बावल कस्बा के मोहल्ला हसनपुरा निवासी नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि वह औद्योगिक क्षेत्र स्थित एक कंपनी में काम करता है। मंगलवार की रात को ड्यूटी पूरी करने के बाद बाइक से अपने घर आ रहा था। शिकायत में नरेश ने बताया कि जब वह मोहल्ला मोतीझील में पहुंचा तभी सामने से आ रही एक बाइक से उसकी बाइक को टक्कर लग गई। उस बाइक पर दो युवक सवार थे। बाइक की टक्कर लगते ही वह गिर गया और जिसके बाद जब उठा तो बाइक सवार युवक उसके साथ ही हाथापाई करने लग गए। इसके जब उसने उनकी गलती बताते हुए विरोध किया तो आरोपियों ने उस पर अपनी बाइक पर लिए हुए डंडे से जमकर मारपीट की।

दूसरे आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास जारी: आईओ
बाइक की टक्कर के बाद ही आरोपियों ने कंपनी-कर्मी के साथ मारपीट की है, जिसमें उसे काफी गंभीर चोटें आई है। शिकायत पर केस दर्ज करके एक आरोपी जितेंद्र को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दूसरे आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के साथ बाइक की बरामदगी के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। - भागीरथ सिंह, एएसआई, जांच अधिकारी।

आरोपियों को पहचाना जटवाड़ा मोहल्ले के
शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि आरोपियों को उसने पहचान भी लिया और इसके बाद उन्होंने उसके साथ न केवल मारपीट की अपितु बाइक भी छीन लिए गए। आरोपियों की पहचान मोहल्ला जटवाड़ा निवासी जितेंद्र उर्फ काला है जबकि दूसरा आरोपी नोनू जाट है। पुलिस ने घायल को अस्पताल पहुंचाया और केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की। पुलिस ने जितेंद्र को पकड़ लिया जबकि दूसरा फरार है।

