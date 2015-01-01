पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुनरीक्षण अभियान:ऑनलाइन भी नई वाेट बनवा सकते हैं युवा, वोटर लिस्ट का प्रारंभिक प्रकाशन हुआ

रेवाड़ी6 घंटे पहले
  • 15 दिसम्बर तक चलेगा विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान

एक जनवरी 2021 को अर्हता तिथि मानकर फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूचियों के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण का प्रारम्भिक प्रकाशन जिला के तीनों विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों 72-बावल (अजा), 73-कोसली तथा 74-रेवाड़ी के सभी 781 मतदान केन्द्रों पर कर दिया गया है। उक्त जानकारी डीसी एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि पुनरीक्षण का कार्य 15 दिसम्बर 2020 तक चलेगा।

.इस दौरान विशेष अभियान तिथि 28 व 29 नवंबर तथा 12 व 13 दिसंबर (शनिवार व रविवार) को सभी बीएलओ अपने अपने मतदान केन्द्रों पर सुबह 9:00 बजे से शाम 5:00 बजे तक आम जनता व मतदाताओं से फाॅर्म प्राप्त करेंगे। जिन मतदाताओं की आयु एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष या इससे अधिक हो गई है, वे अपनी वोट बनवा सकते हैं।

सभी बीएलओ 21 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के व्यक्ति जो अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में दर्ज करवाना चाहता हैं उससे उनके पूर्व पहचान पत्र की कॉपी व पूर्व निवास स्थान का पते के प्रमाण की प्रति लेते हुए पूर्ण पड़ताल करके ही फाॅर्म भरवायाएं। फार्म के साथ डिक्लरेशन फाॅर्म भी अवश्य भरवाएं।

वोटर्स के लिए जरूरी निर्देश

  • अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में दर्ज करवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर-6 जरूर भरें।
  • ची से नाम कटवाने के लिये फार्म नंबर-7 भरें।
  • संशोधन करवाने के लिये फार्म नंबर-8 भरें।
  • एक से दूसरे मतदान केन्द्र पर वोट स्थानान्तरण के लिए फार्म-8क भरें।
  • मतदाता फाॅर्म www.nvsp.in पोर्टल पर जाकर ऑनलाइन भी भर सकते हैं।
