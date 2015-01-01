पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुदकुशी:युवक ने फंदा लगाकर की आत्महत्या, दीवार पर लिखा सुसाइड नोट

रेवाड़ी8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांव के युवक पर ही पैसे के लिए धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया
  • बिहार के सीतामढ़ी जिले के गांव जदुपटी का था मृतक, भाई की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज

शहर के मोहल्ला कुतुबपुर में रसोईया का काम करने वाले युवक ने रविवार की रात को दुकान में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक ने दीवार पर लिखे सुसाइड नोट में शहर की परशुराम कॉलोनी में रहने वाले अपने ही गांव के युवक पर पैसों के लिए धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है।

घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची रामपुरा थाना पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है और मृतक के भाई की शिकायत पर आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ आत्महत्या को मजबूर करने का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। फिलहाल आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

बिहार के जिला सीतामढ़ी निवासी राम विनय मंडल ने बताया कि वह और उसका छोटा भाई राजकिशोर रेवाड़ी में मजदूरी करते हैं। उसका भाई राजकिशोर कुतुबपुर स्थित एक व्यापारी के यहां पर रसोईया का काम करता था और वहीं दुकान में ही सोता था। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि उसका भाई गांव निवासी पप्पू मिश्र द्वारा चलाई जा रही कमेटी में पैसे जमा करता था।

उसी कमेटी से उसने 1.20 लाख रुपए भी उठाए थे जिसमें से वह 75 हजार रुपए जमा भी करा चुका था। अब केवल 45 हजार रुपए बकाया चल रहे थे। इस बकाया राशि के लिए आरोपी पप्पू उसके भाई को बार-बार धमकी दे रहा था और इससे पहले भी उसने धमकाया था।

आरोपी द्वारा दी गई धमकियों की वजह से ही डरकर उसके भाई ने रविवार की रात को दुकान में फांसी लगा ली। सुबह जब दुकान पर काम करने वाले अन्य कर्मचारियों ने उसका शव फांसी के फंदे पर लटका देखा तो इसकी जानकारी मालिक को दी।

तत्पश्चात सूचना पाकर रामपुरा पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई और मामले की जानकारी फोरेंसिक टीम को दी गई। एफएसएल टीम ने मौके पर जांच के बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए नागरिक अस्पताल भेज दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतक ने दीवार पर सुसाइड नोट लिखा जो कि वहां किसी स्थानीय बोली में है।

मृतक के भाई द्वारा ही उसे पढ़कर बताया गया है जिसके आधार पर आरोपी पप्पू के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। फिलहाल आरोपी से पूछताछ नहीं हुई और उससे पूछताछ के बाद ही आत्महत्या की ठोस वजह निकलकर सामने आएगी।

