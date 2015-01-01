पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:बाजरा खरीद नहीं होने से परेशान किसानों ने सतनाली अनाजमंडी में दिया धरना, नायब तहसीलदार को डीसी के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन

सतनाली मंडी2 घंटे पहले
खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड के पास खरीद के लिए जिला मुख्यालय से कोई निर्देश नहीं मिलने पर मंगलवार को भी सतनाली अनाजमंडी में बाजरे की खरीद नहीं की गई। खरीद नहीं होने से नाराज किसानों ने मंगलवार को सतनाली अनाजमंडी मेंं धरना शुरू किया।

साथ ही सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर रोष प्रकट किया। सूचना पाकर मौके पर सतनाली थाना प्रबंधक आलोक कुमार ने किसानों को समझाया, लेकिन किसान बाजरे खरीद शुरू करने की मांग पर अड़ रहे।

वहीं दूसरी ओर धरने की सूचना पर अनाजमंडी पहुंचे नायब तहसीलदार प्रकाशवीर राव ने किसानों को समझाया, लेकिन किसान सतनाली में ही बाजरे की खरीद शुरू करने की मांग पर अड़े रहे। इस दौरान किसानों ने जिला उपायुक्त के नाम अपनी विभिन्न मांगों का ज्ञापन नायब तहसीलदार प्रकाशवीर राव को सौंपा।

जानकारी के अनुसार अनाजमंडी में 13 नवंबर तक बाजरे की खरीद की जा रही थी। इसके उपरांत 14 नवंबर को दीपावली व 15 नवंबर को रविवार होने से खरीद बंद रही। जिला मुख्यालय से कोई निर्देश न मिलने के कारण सोमवार को खरीद नहीं हो पाई।

मंगलवार को भी अनाजमंडी में बाजरे की खरीद बंद है। जिला मुख्यालय से निर्देश मिले हैं कि आगे की खरीद किसानों तथा खरीद शिड्यूलिंग की वेरिफिकेशन के बाद ही होगी। यह वेरिफिकेशन डीसी या उनके द्वारा गठित कमेटी करेगी।

बाजरे की खरीद न होने से परेशान किसानों ने जिला उपायुक्त के नाम नायब तहसीलदार सतनाली प्रकाशवीर राव को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में किसानों ने बताया कि सतनाली अनाजमंडी में एक अक्टूबर से बाजरे की खरीद की गई थी जिसके तहत पहले 4-5 दिनों में केवल 8 से 9 किसानों की प्रतिदिन खरीद हुई।

इसके विरोधस्वरूप सतनाली इलाके के किसानों ने धरना प्रदर्शन किया और सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन आदि सौंपे गए। ज्ञापन में बताया कि काफी विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद 9 अक्टूबर को जिला उपायुक्त अनाजमंडी पहुंचे और किसानों को आश्वासन दिया कि रजिस्ट्रड किसानों का सतनाली अनाजमंडी में दाना-दाना खरीदा जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान में लगभग 500 किसानों का तो बाजरे खरीद शैड्यूल मेंं एक बार भी नंबर नहीं आया है। जिसके कारण किसान अपना बाजरे की बिक्री नहीं कर पाए है। इसके अलावा एक किसान से एक बार में 40 क्विंटल बाजरा खरीदा जाता है। जबकि अनेक किसान ऐसे हैं जिनके पास बिक्री करने के लिए 150 से 200 क्विंटल बाजरा मौजूद है।

जिला उपायुक्त ने आश्वासन दिया था कि किसानों का पूरा बाजरा सतनाली अनाजमंडी में ही खरीदा जाएगा। बावजूद इसके सतनाली अनाजमंडी में बाजरे की खरीद बंद कर दी गई है। उन्होंने सतनाली अनाजमंडी में जल्द से जल्द बाजरे खरीद शुरू करने की मांग की।

हैफेड परचेजर हरपाल सिंह ने बताया कि विभाग द्वारा अनाजमंडी में खरीद की पूरी तैयारी है, जैसे ही निर्देश मिलेंगे खरीद शुरु कर दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि उच्चाधिकारियों की ओर से बाजरे खरीद के संदर्भ में जैसे भी निर्देश मिलेंगे उनकी पालना की जाएगी।

