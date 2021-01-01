पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:बीपीएल राशन कार्ड बनाने के नाम पर बाइक सवार दो युवकों से ठगे 11,200

गन्नौर3 घंटे पहले
  • गन्नौर की शास्त्री नगर की घटना, आरोपियों ने सस्ते दामों पर गैस सिलेंडर व चीनी दिलाने की बात कही

बीपीएल राशन कार्ड बनाने के नाम पर ठगी शुरू हो गई है। सोमवार को शहर के वार्ड 12 में शास्त्री नगर के दो लोगों को झांसा देकर बाइक सवार दो बदमाश हजारों रुपए की नकदी लेकर फरार हो गए। उन्होंने सस्ते दामों पर गैस सिलेंडर व चीनी का कट्टा दिलाने की बात कही। अपना मोबाइल नंबर भी दिया, जो मिलाने पर स्वीच ऑफ मिला।

पुलिस के पास गुहार लेकर पहुंचे पीडि़तों की सुनवाई करने की बजाय ये कहकर वापिस भेज दिया कि अब होना तो कुछ नहीं। ऐसे में पीडि़तों के पास पछतावे के सिवाय कुछ नहीं है। शास्त्री नगर वासी नरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार को डिलेक्स बाइक पर दो नौजवान युवक उनके सामने पड़ोसी मुकेश के घर पर आए। अच्छी तरह से जान पहचान होने का हवाला दिया।

चाय पीने के बाद युवकों ने बीपीएल राशन कार्ड बनाने की बात कहते हुए कहा कि अधिकारियों के साथ सेटिंग कर उनका बीपीएल राशन कार्ड बनवा देंगे। जिसके बाद राशन सस्ते दरों पर मिलेगा। झांसे में आकर मुकेश से 72 सौ रुपए और उससे 4 हजार रुपए ले लिए।

इसके बाद खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के दफ्तर के गेट पर ले जाकर रूकने के लिए कहा और खुद अंदर चले गए। काफी देर इंतजार करने के बाद देखा तो बाइक सवार युवक फरार हो गए। उन्हें जो मोबाइल नंबर दिए वो भी बंद मिले।

पीडि़त ने बताया कि बाइक सवार युवक गली की हर गतिविधि से भलीभांति परिचित थे। उन्हें पता था कि गली में कैमरा किस जगह पर लगे है। जहां पर कैमरे लगे थे उस जगह मुंह का छिपाकर निकले है। पीडि़त के मुताबिक शिकायत लेकर पुलिस थाने में गए थे।

कार्ड के नाम पर नहीं लगता पैसा: मेहरा

खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग से सब इंस्पेक्टर विनोद मेहरा ने बताया कि बीपीएल राशन कार्ड बनवाने के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाना पड़ता है। उसके बाद अधिकारी की सर्वे के लिए ड्यूटी लगती है। सर्वे होने के उपरांत विभाग के पास लिस्ट बनकर आ जाती है।

तब जाकर उपभोक्ता का बीपीएल राशन कार्ड बनता है। उन्होंने बताया कि राशन कार्ड बनाने के लिए पैसे नहीं लगते। उन्होंने आमजन से अपील करते हुए कहा कि अगर कोई व्यक्ति राशन कार्ड बनवाने के नाम पर पैसे की मांग करता है तो उससे सावधान रहे।

