जहरीली शराब का केस:अस्पतालों में बन रहा दो लाख तक का बिल, प्रेम की हालत गंभीर होने पर रोहतक पीजीआई रेफर

गन्नौर41 मिनट पहले
जहरीली शराब से जिले में करीब 40 लोगों की जान चली गई और उनके परिजन सदमे में हैं। लेकिन करीब एक दर्जन अस्पताल में भर्ती है। इसमें तीन चार का इलाज निजी अस्पतालों में चल रहा है, लेकिन उनकी दो लाख तक बन रही बिल उनके बस के बाहर हो रही है। सरकार ने मृतकों के परिजनों को दो-दो लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने की घोषणा तो की है लेकिन इन परिवारों की मदद के लिए कोई आगे नहीं आ रहा है।

सोनीपत के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती गन्नौर के गुमड़ गांव निवासी प्रेम के इलाज पर 2 लाख रुपए खर्च हो चुके हैं, लेकिन अभी तक उसकी हालात में सुधार नहीं आया है। सोमवार को इन्हें पीजीआई रोहतक रेफर किया गया है। प्रेम के भतीजे संजय ने बताया कि 2 लाख रुपए खर्च हो चुके हैं।

उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति जवाब दे चुकी है। इसमें कई परिवार ऐसे है जो दस हजार भी खर्च नहीं कर सकते प्रशासन को मदद करनी चाहिए। गन्नौर के गुमड़ गांव में 8 लोग दम तोड़ चुके हैं। इसमें कई बीमार है इनमें से अधिकांश गरीब परिवार से है।

दो परिवारों की कहानी, उन्हीं की जुबानी

मुश्किल से घर चलता था अब कर्ज लेकर इलाज

गुमड़ का 38 वर्षीय जोगेंद्र करवाचौथ के दिन जहरीली शराब पीकर अस्पताल पहुंच गया। अब इलाज के लिए कर्ज लेना पड़ रहा है। गरीब जोगेंद्र के दो लड़के व दो लड़कियां है। दो साल पहले सड़क हादसे में टूटने के बाद उसमें रॉड डालनी पड़ी। जिसके बाद वह मजदूरी करने लायक नहीं बचा। पत्नी घरों में झाड़ू-पोछा कर एक घर से 300-400 रुपए लेती है।

बेटी घर का काम तो बेटा मजदूरी करने लगा। पत्नी ने बताया शराब पीने के बाद तबीयत बिगड़ गई और आंखों से दिखना कम हो गया। कुछ दिन में ही 10 हजार का बिल बन गया। जिसके लिए भी उन्हें ब्याज पर पैसा लेना पड़ रहा है।

ब्याज पर लेना पड़ा पैसा, कितना लगेगा पता नहीं

गुमड़ गांव के 35 वर्षीय संदीप प्राइवेट फैक्ट्री में काम करता है। तीन बच्चों के पिता संदीप सस्ती के चक्कर नकली शराब बेचने के आरोपी राजबीर से शराब खरीद कर पीता था। 4 नवंबर को राजबीर से शराब लेकर पी। अगले दिन सुबह उठा तो सिर चकरा गया। तबीयत बिगड़ी तो पत्नी उसे अस्पताल ले गई। पत्नी पूजा ने पति की कमाई से बच्चों की पढ़ाई का खर्च ही चलता है।

घर का गुजारा के लिए खुद घरों में झाडू-पोछा लगाती है। अस्पातल में भर्ती कराया तो पैसे नहीं थे। मायके में फोन कर छह हजार रुपए मंगवाए। अब परिचित लोगों से ब्याज में रुपए उठाए हैं। अभी तक 12000 रुपए लग चुके है।

