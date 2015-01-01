पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुसाइड:मिर्गी के दौरे से तंग आकर महिला ने ट्रेन के आगे कूद की आत्महत्या

गन्नौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

घर से दवाई लेने की बात कहकर निकली महिला ने रहस्यमय हालातों में छोटी गढ़ी के समीप ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सूचना मिलने के बाद घटनास्थल पर पहुंची जीआरपी पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर उसकी शिनाख्त की। महिला राजपुर गांव की रहने वाली थी। जीआरपी पुलिस चौकी से जांचकर्ता एसआई राजबीर सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को छोटी गढ़ी के पास 35 वर्षीय एक महिला ने ट्रेन के आगे आकर जीवनलीला समाप्त कर ली।

शिनाख्त होने के बाद परिजनों को जानकारी दी गई, घरवालों के आने पर उन्होंने बताया कि रेखा पत्नी संदीप काफी समय से मिर्गी के दौरे पड़ने से परेशान चल रही थी। पति संदीप एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट में होने पर टेहा गांव के राजकीय स्कूल में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मी लगा हुआ है। शुक्रवार को संदीप के स्कूल जाने के बाद मृतका रेखा घर पर 14 वर्षीय बेटी व 8 वर्षीय बेटे को दवा लेने की बात कहकर निकली थी।

बाइक सवार युवक से मारपीट, कांस्टेबल के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

कुंडली थाना के सामने एक कांस्टेबल ने बाइक सवार युवक की पिटाई कर दी। युवक ने थाना में शिकायत दी, लेकिन एफआईआर दर्ज नही की गई। जिस वजह से पीड़ित युवक ने कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की। अब कोर्ट के आदेश पर कुंडली थाना के कांस्टेबल राकेश के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज हुआ है। जाटी कलां निवासी एडवोकेट अमित कुमार ने बताया कि उनके गांव का युवक अंकित कुमार अपनी बाइक से गांव जा रहा था। जब वह कुंडली थाना के सामने पहुंचा तो एक होमगार्ड कर्मी ने उसे रोक लिया।

उससे बाइक के कागजात मांगे गए। उसने सभी कागजात दिखा दिए। इस बीच वहां तैनात कांस्टेबल राकेश ने उसके साथ गाली-गलौज किया। कांस्टेबल राकेश ने उसके कपड़े फाड़ दिए। उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई। उसने अपने परिजनों को घटना को अवगत कराया। जब तक परिजन पहुंचते कांस्टेबल राकेश वहां से चला गया। उसने कुंडली थाना में शिकायत दी, लेकिन उसकी शिकायत पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। जिस वजह से उसने कोर्ट में याचिका लगाई। अब कोर्ट के आदेश पर कुंडली थाना के कांस्टेबल राकेश के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें