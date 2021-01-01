पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जगमग योजना:गढ़ी झंझारा, भौरा, जफरपुर हिंदू व मुस्लिम में मिलेगी 24 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई

गन्नौर4 घंटे पहले
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर गन्नौर उपमंडल के चार गांवों को लाइनलॉस 78 फीसदी से घटकर 26 फीसदी आने पर मिली सौगात

उपमंडल के चार गांवों के लिए गणतंत्र दिवस पर खुशखबरी है कि उन्हें 24 घंटे बिजली मिलेगी। उन्हें न शेड्यूल का ध्यान रखना पड़ेगा और न ही लंबे कटों की परेशानी झेलनी पड़ेगी, क्योंकि इन गांवों का लाइनलॉस 78 फीसदी से घटकर 26 फीसदी पर आ गया है। निगम के अधिकारियों ने इसकी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है, मंगलवार यानी आज से 24 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा सप्ताह भर के बाद तीन अन्य गांवों में 16 घंटे से बढ़ाकर 18 घंटे बिजली दी जाएगी। इसके लिए बिजली निगम काम कर रहा है।

सबर वन सब डिविजन के एसडीओ प्रवीन कुमार ने बताया कि म्हारा गांव जगमग गांव योजना के तहत सब डिविजन के अंतर्गत आने वाले गांवों को योजना से जोडऩे का काम किया जा रहा है। जिससे लोगों को शहर व देहात में बिजली सप्लाई का अंतर खत्म हो सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि करीब सवा करोड़ रुपए की लागत से अटायल आरडीएस फीडर से जुड़े गढ़ी झंझारा, भौरा, जफरपुर हिंदू व मुस्लिम गांव को योजना से जोड़ दिया है। जर्जर बिजली की तारें बदलने से लेकर ट्रांसफार्मर बदले है और घर के अंदर से बिजली मीटर बाहर निकालकर उसकी जगह डिजिटल मीटर लगा दिए है।

इन गांवों में करीब साढ़े सात सौ बिजली कनेक्शन थे, इन्हें बढ़ाकर नौ सौ के आसपास की दिए है। उन्होंने बताया कि जगमग योजना से जुडऩे के बाद सकारात्मक परिणाम सामने आ रहे है, यहीं कारण है कि पहले इन गांव में लाइन लॉस 78 प्रतिशत था जोकि बिजली चोरी बंद होने पर घटकर 26 प्रतिशत पर आ गया हैं। 26 जनवरी को इन गांवों में 24 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई शुरू की जाएगी।

एसडीओ का कहना है कि इससे पहले गढ़ी आरडीएस फीडर से जुड़े छोटी गढ़ी, लल्हेड़ी खुर्द व कलां गांव को योजना से जोड़कर 24 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई दी जा रही है। अगला टारगेट अटायल, मनिक माजरी व आहुलाना गांव है।

इन गांवों में अभी जगमग योजन के तहत काम चल रहा है। यहां 16 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई चल रही है, सप्ताहभर के बाद इसे बढ़ाकर 18 घंटे कर दी जाएगी। इन गांवों में अभी तक 264 नए बिजली कनेक्शन जारी किए जा चुके है।

ये है जगमग योजना

बिजली निगम अधिकारी का कहना है कि मनोहर सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई म्हारा गांव, जगमग गांव योजना के तहत बिजली की क्षति को कम करते हुए बिजली निगमों को घाटे से उबारना और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में निर्बाध बिजली देने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

योजना के तहत गांवों में घरों के बाहर मीटर लगाने, जर्जर तारों की जगह नई केबल लगाने और खराब मीटरों को बदलने सहित सभी मापदंडों को पूरा करना होता है। मापदंडों को पूरो करने वाले फीडरों के अंतर्गत आने वाले गांवों में पहले बिजली आपूर्ति 16 घंटे की जा रही थी, जिसे धीरे-धीरे बढ़ाकर अब 24 घंटे किया जा रहा है।

