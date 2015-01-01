पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:राजपुर में दो पक्षों में चली गोलियां, एक की मौत, 3 गंभीर, नामजद दस लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

गन्नौर4 घंटे पहले
गन्नौर. राजपुर में घटनास्थल पर मुआयना करते थाना प्रभारी।
  • शुक्रवार सुबह 10:15 बजे की घटना : एफएसएल टीम ने जांच के लिए घटनास्थल से नमूने जुटाए

राजपुर में शुक्रवार सुबह दो पक्षों में गोलियां चलने से एक युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि पिता-पुत्र समेत तीन गाेली लगने पर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। पिता-पुत्र सोनीपत के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में एडमिट हैं, जबकि दूसरे पक्ष से युवक का गन्नौर में इलाज चल रहा है। शीलू नाम के शख्स ने दूसरे पक्ष के सागर समेत अन्य के खिलाफ पर्चा दर्ज कराया था। दोनों पक्ष एक-दूसरे पर रंजिशन वारदात करने के आरोप-प्रत्यारोप लगा रहे हैं। मृतक के शव को पुलिस ने सोनीपत के सिविल अस्पताल के शवगृह में रखवाया है। घटना का पता चलने के बाद थाना प्रभारी नवीन हुड्डा, राजलू गढ़ी चौकी प्रभारी चांद पुलिस टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस को गोली के खोल भी मिले हैं। एफएसएल टीम ने जांच के लिए घटनास्थल से नमूने जुटाए हैं।

वारदात : घर में घुसकर मारी गोली : पवन

राजपुर निवासी पवन कुमार के मुताबिक परिवार के सदस्य घर में अपने-अपने काम में लगे थे, शुक्रवार सुबह सवा दस बजे के आसपास 5-6 युवक मुंह पर कपड़ा लपेटे घर के अंदर घुस गए। आरोप है कि आते ही हमलावरों ने बड़े भाई शीलू को गोली मारी। एक गोली लगने के बाद खून से लथपथ होकर जमीन पर गिर गया। बीच-बचाव करने आए पिता साहब सिंह को भी दो गोलियां मारी। बताया कि परिजनों पर हमला करते समय हमलावर सागर के सिर में पिछली तरफ कुछ लगा है, छर्रा या कुछ ओर। सिर से खून निकलने पर मौके पर ही गिर गया और उसकी मौत हो गई। हमलावरों ने पिछले माह बड़े भाई शीलू के साथ मारपीट कर टांग व हाथ तोड़ दिया था, बड़ी थाना में केस दर्ज कराया। उसी रंजिशन में वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है।

राजीनामा करने की बात कह बुलाया : धर्मबीर

राजपुर निवासी ताऊ धर्मबीर ने बताया कि गांव के शीलू ने भाई के लड़के सागर व उसके दोस्तों के साथ पिछले दिनों गोशाला के पास गाली-गलौज कर दी थी। इस बात को लेकर इनके बीच झगड़ा होने पर शीलू ने पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवा दी थी। मामले का निपटारा करने को लेकर शीलू ने सागर को अपने घर पर बुलाया था। आरोप है कि साजिश कर सागर की दो गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है, जबकि दोस्त अमन को एक गोली लगी है। उसका गन्नौर में उपचार चल रहा है।

10 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

बड़ी थाना प्रभारी नवीन हुड्डा ने बताया कि राजपुर में दो पक्षों के बीच गोलियां चली हैं। सागर की मां सुदेश का कहना है कि उसके बेटे को राजीनामा के लिए घर बुलाकर शीलू, पवन, मोनू व विनोद ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। वहीं, शीलू ने शिकायत में बताया कि वह अपने घर पर बैठा था तभी सागर, विपिन, अमन, सुमित, सुरजीत व राहुल ने गोली चला दी। थाना प्रभारी का कहना है कि दोनों शिकायत के आधार पर 10 पर केस दर्ज किया।

