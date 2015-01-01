पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीली शराब का कहर:जहरीली शराब ने दो और की जिंदगी ली, जो बचे उनकी आंखों की रोशनी छीनी

गन्नौर3 घंटे पहले
  • शराब पीने से बीमार गुमड़ गांव के चार व्यक्ति पीजीआई रोहतक में हैं भर्ती, जांच जारी

जहरीली शराब का कहर जारी है। कई दिन से पीजीआई रोहतक में भर्ती हनुमान नगर महेंद्र और गन्नौर के गुमड़ गांव निवासी प्रेम की मौत हो गई। वहीं अस्पताल में भर्ती लोगों में अन्य समस्याओ के साथ आंख की रोशनी बहुत कम होने की शिकायत सामने आ रही है। शराब पीने से बीमार गुमड़ गांव चार व्यक्ति पीजीआई रोहतक में भर्ती हैं। इनके परिजनों का कहना है कि इनकी आंख की रोशन काफी हद तक कम हो चुकी है।

आंखों से दिखना कम, दूर से आवाज सुनकर पहचानते हैं

गुमड़ गांव के मोहित ने बताया कि पिता रणधीर (55) जीरी झड़वाने के बाद रात में खेत में ही सो गए थे। अगले दिन सुबह दस बजे तक घर नहीं पहुंचे तो पत्नी के साथ खेत में पहुंचे। देखा तो खेत में उल्टी कर रखी थी। उनकी हालत देख 4 नवंबर को पीजीआई रोहतक में एडमिट करवा है, तबीयत में सुधार है लेकिन आंखों से दिखना बंद हो गया है। अब तो दूर के व्यक्ति की आवाज सुनकर ही पहचानते है।

अजित को 10 प्रतिशत ही दिख रहा आंखों से

गुमड़ गांव के बिंद्र ने बताया कि बड़े भाई अजित (45) को आंखों से 10 प्रतिशत ही दिखाई दे रहा है। उनके पास तीन बच्चे हैं। वह खेती बाड़ी का काम करता है। 4 नवंबर को उसने देखा कि घर के बाहर अजित के पैर डगमगा रहे थे। उसकी हालात बिगड़ती चली गई। इलाज के लिए सोनीपत पहुंचे तो जवाब दे दिया। फिर पानीपत के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में कई दिनों तक उपचार चला तो उनके 55 हजार रुपए तक खर्च हो गए।

आरोपियों ने बताया कि राजबीर को सप्लाई दी थी

पुलिस ने बताया कि नैना तितारपुर अवैध शराब फैक्ट्री के हिस्सेदार अजीत व विक्की ने माना है कि उन्होंने ही गुमड़ में राजबीर को सप्लाई दी है। गुमड़ में शराब पीने के बाद 9 की मौत हुई। जबकि अजीत, सुरेंद्र, विनोद व रणधीर भी पीजीआई में भर्ती हैं। नैना तितारपुर में पकड़ी गई अवैध शराब की फैक्टरी मामले में मुख्य आरोपी नरेश को पानीपत पुलिस ने मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। लेकिन इसके साथी आरोपी लीला जसराना, आरोपी सेठा अभी भी फरार हैं। आरोपी लीला अवैध शराब सप्लाई करने वाला मुख्य सप्लायर है। जबकि सेठा आरोपी नरेश का साथी। अवैध शराब की फैक्टरी चलाने के मुख्य आरोपी नरेश से पानीपत पुलिस पूछताछ कर उसके नेटवर्क के बारे में जानकारी ले रही है।

परिजनों के क्लेम अनुसार बनेगी रिपोर्ट

डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया ने बताया कि जिले में जहरीली शराब से मौत मामले में 13 लोगों के पोस्टमार्टम हुए हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य मृतकों के परिजनों के क्लेम लिए जा रहे हैं। उसी अनुसार रिपोर्ट बनाकर गाइडलाइन के लिए ऊपर भेजी जाएगी। जिला स्तर पर एडीसी के नेतृत्व में मौतों की रिपोर्ट तैयार करने वाली कमेटी की रिपोर्ट अभी आनी है।

