पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धान से भरी गन्नौर मंडी:लिफ्टिंग करने के लिए आज खरीद रहेगी बंद, किसानों से धान नहीं लाने की अपील

गन्नौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर की अनाज मंडी में धान की आवक तेजी से होने पर उठान धीमा पड़ गया है। हालात ये हैं कि मंडी में पैर रखने तक की जगह नहीं रही है। सड़क पर धान से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की लंबी लाइन लग जाती हैं। जिसके चलते जाम के हालात पैदा हो रहे हैं। समस्या के समाधान को लेकर मंडी एसोसिएशन ने आज (शुक्रवार) धान की खरीद बंद करने का सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लिया है।

इस दिन ज्यादा से ज्यादा उठान का काम होगा, ताकि मंडी में फसल डालने की जगह हो और किसानों को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। मंडी एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सुरेश जैन का कहना है कि मंडी में धान की आवक काफी बढ़ गई है। मंडी में करीब 1 लाख से अधिक धान की बोरी लगी है। उठान न होने की वजह से मंडी में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों व ट्रकों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। जिससे पूरा दिन जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

आढ़ती महावीर चिरस्मी ने बताया कि मंडी में धान ज्यादा होने पर उठान धीमा चल रहा है। ऐसे में किसान, आढ़ती व एक्सपोर्टर ये तीनों परेशान है। किसान फसल लेकर जाम में फंसा रहता है। सहुलियत को लेकर एसोसिएशन ने फैसला लिया है। शुक्रवार को मंडी में खरीद व बेचने का काम बंद रखा जाएगा, इस दिन केवल लिफ्टिंग का कार्य होगा।

उपायुक्त श्याम लाल पूनिया ने कहा कि खरीफ सीजन के अंतर्गत जिला में धान और बाजरा की आवक के साथ ही सुचारू रूप से इनकी खरीद की जा रही है। सोनीपत जिला में 28 अक्तूबर तक 01 लाख 55 हजार 739 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद की जा चुकी है। इनमें ग्रेड-ए 12381 मीट्रिक टन, बासमती 01 लाख 42 हजार 289 मीट्रिक टन, शरबती 758 मीट्रिक टन तथा मुछल 296 मीट्रिक टन शामिल है। इसी प्रकार जिला में 9676 मिट्रिक टन बाजरा की खरीद भी की जा चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मंडियों व खरीद केंद्रों में किसानों की सुविधाओं का विशेष ध्यान रखा गया है। कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए प्रबंध किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें