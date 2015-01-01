पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गन्नौर:गांव में सरपंच अवैध शराब ब्रिकी और खुर्दों की जानकारी दें, रात में लगाएं ठिकरी पहरा

गन्नौरएक घंटा पहले
जहरीली शराब पीने से गुमड़ गांव में 9 घर उजड़ गए और तीन लोगों की आंखों के आगे अंधेरा छा गया है। गांवों में अवैध तरीके से शराब की बिक्री पर रोक लगाने को लेकर डीएसपी जोगिंद्र राठी व एसडीएम सुरेंद्र पाल ने संयुक्त रूप से बीडीपीओ कार्यालय के सभागार में खंड के सरपंचों व सरपंच प्रतिनिधियों की मीटिंग लेकर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

डीएसपी जोगिंद्र राठी ने कहा कि किसी भी गांव में नाजायज तरीके से शराब के खुर्दे चल रहे है या फिर शराब बेची जा रही है तो गांव के मुखिया पुलिस को जानकारी दे, ताकि उस पर रोक लगाई जा सके। अवैध शराब कारोबारी थोड़े से पैसों के लालच में लोगों को नकली शराब बेचकर उनकी जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ करते है। जोकि काफी नुकसान साबित हो सकता है।

हाल के दिनों में गुमड़ गांव में जहरीली शराब पीने से 9 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि सर्दी शुरू हो चुकी है, आपराधिक वारदातों पर अंकुश लगाने को लेकर सरपंच अपने-अपने गांवों में ठिकरी पहरा शुरू कर दें, अगर देर रात में कोई संदिग्ध व्यक्ति दिखता है कि पुलिस कंट्रोल या फिर सीधे तौर पर उन्हें कॉल कर सकते है। इससे चोरी, लूट खसोट की वारदातों पर काफी हद तक रोक लगेगी।

एसडीएम सुरेंद्र पाल ने कहा कि दुकानदार अतिक्रमण न फैलाएं, सडक तक सामान रखने के बाद आगे रेहड़ी चालक के खड़े हो जाने पर रेलवे रोड पर जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाती है। अतिक्रमण को रोकने को लेकर सड़क पर पट्टी खींची जाएगी।

