पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खेलकूद:स्टार क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने जीता अंडर-15 प्लेटिनम कप, दीपक शर्मा चुने गए मैन आॅफ द टूर्नामेंट

गन्नौर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर से सटी बीएसटी कॉलोनी स्थित खेल ग्राउंड में चल रही 7 दिवसीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का समापन हो गया। अंडर 15 टूर्नामेंट में सफीदों, पानीपत, सोनीपत और गन्नौर की टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया। मेजबान स्टार क्रिकेट एकेडमी की टीम विजेता रही। प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल राइजिंग स्टार एकेडमी सोनीपत और स्टार क्रिकेट एकेडमी गन्नौर के बीच खेला गया।

जिसमें स्टार क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का निर्णय किया, राइजिंग स्टार एकेडमी की टीम 39 ओवर में 120 रन पर आल आउट हो गयी। जिसमें सर्वाधिक 22 रन राहुल शर्मा ने बनाए। गेंदबाजी में त्रिभुवन ने 3, दीपक और राहुल ने 2-2 विकेट लिए। जवाब में स्टार क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 24 ओवर में 3 विकेट के नुकसान पर 121रन बनाकर फाइनल 7 विकेट से जीत लिया। जिसमे नूतन गोयल ने 73 रन बनाए, गेंदबाजी अमरेश ने 2 विकेट लिए। दीपक को मैन ऑफ मैच चुना गया। एकेडमी संचालक मदन त्यागी ने बताया कि दीपक शर्मा ऑफ सीरीज, बेस्ट बल्लेबाज कमक्ष, बेस्ट गेंदबाज राहुल रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें