अपराध:सुमित के घर फायरिंग की वीडियो वायरल कर बदमाशों ने दी धमकी- कोर्ट ने सजा नहीं दी तो हम गोली मार देंगे

गन्नौर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दतौली गांव में बुधवार को हरियाणवी सिंगर सुमित गोस्वामी के घर फायरिंग कर बदमाशों ने बनाई थी वीडियो

दतौली गांव में हरियाणवी सिंगर सुमित गोस्वामी को जान से मारने की धमकी देने के साथ ही ताऊ के घर के बाहर कार में सवार होकर आए हथियार से लैस चार युवक बेखौफ होकर पांच मिनट तक तड़ातड़ फायरिंग कर दहशतगर्दी मचाते हुए खुद की फोन में वीडियो बनाकर फरार हो जाते हैं। लेकिन पुलिस बदमाशों को कहीं भी पकड़ नहीं पाई। जबकि बदमाश खुद का नाम व पता बताने के साथ ही गोली चलाते हुए की वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर डालकर खुलेआम धमकी दे रहे हैं। बदमाशों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दो अलग-अलग वीडियो डालने के साथ ही अपील की है ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर करें।

जिसने अपना भाई अमन बैंसला मारा था, आज में उसके घर आ रहा हूं। फायरिंग करने के साथ ही कहते रहे सुमित गोस्वामी तनै मारेंगे, एक बोला सुमित गोस्वामी तेरे गोली-गोली ही मारेंगे जै फसगा, चह तो पेश होज्या नहीं तो इस गाम में इतनी गोली चला देंगे सुमित गोस्वामी का नामो निशान नहीं पावै। पहलम ही बताऊ..कोर्ट न सजा दे दी तो मंजूर है, अगर सजा नहीं दी तो गोली मार देंगे तेरे। - कुछ इस तरह की बात वीडियो में घर के बाहर फायरिंग करते समय बोल रहे युवक।

सारे भाइयों ते बताऊ.. आज सुमित गोस्वामी के घर पर गए थे हम, मैं गोलू गुर्जर भटूकलां, गोलू गुर्जर मेरा बड़ा भाई चादर पुर ढाणी, एक भाई है अपना हांसी ते अरुण, एक है साढू। हम चारों गए थे उसके घर पर। हमें पूरी मुखबरी थी कि वो यही पर मिलेगा। म्हारे जाने से पांच मिनट पहले निकल गया। हम उसके घर गए तो हमने उसके घर वालों को कुछ नहीं कहा, क्योंकि बाहन-बेटी सबकी एक होवै। हम धमकी देकै आए।

आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस : जांचकर्ता

एएसआई सुशील कुमार ने बताया कि युवकों की तलाश में पुलिस की दबिश दे रही है, मौके से डंप मोबाइल डाटा उठवाए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो डालकर खुद को युवकों ने हांसी एरिया के बताया है। दावा है कि जल्द आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

भिगान टोल से निकलकर गांव में आए

सिंगर सुमित गोस्वामी को गोली मारने दतौली में पहुंचे कार सवार भिगान टोल प्लाजा के कैश वाली लाइन से करीब 12:30 बजे निकले थे। फायरिंग के बाद आरोपी दूसरे रास्ते से फरार हो गए। सूचना पर पहुंची चौकी पुलिस के पास असलाह तक नहीं थे, कार सवार युवकों को पकड़ने को लेकर गन्नौर शहर थाना से असलाह लेकर बदमाशों का पीछा किया, लेकिन देर रात तक खाली हाथ लौट आए। जबकि बदमाश सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय रहे। खुद का नाम गोलू गुर्जर बताने वाले युवक ने अपनी फेसबुक आईडी के स्टेट पर लिखा- आई एम रेसलर एंड आई एम ट्रेनेड इन पदमा श्री मास्टर चंदगी राम अखाडा साईं।

