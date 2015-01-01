पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गन्नौर:जलापूर्ति विभाग को एसटीपी अपग्रेड और निर्माण को नहीं मिल रही एजेंसी

गन्नौर35 मिनट पहले
  • एजेंसी को पांच वर्षों तक करना है एसटीपी का संचालन, करीब 20 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट अटका

जलापूर्ति विभाग द्वारा शहर के दो एसटीपी अपग्रेड और महाग्राम खानपुर कलां में सीवर के पानी का ट्रीटमेंट के लिए नए एसटीपी का निर्माण किया जाना है। इसके लिए कई बार टेंडर लगा चुका है। अभी तक कोई एजेंसी आगे नहीं आई। इसका कारण मुख्यालय द्वारा तय की गईं दो शर्तें हैं। इससे 20 करोड़ रुपए का प्रोजेक्ट अटका हुआ है।

एनजीटी ने जलापूर्ति विभाग को ड्रेनों में जाने वाले सीवर के पानी में बीओडी का लेवल 10 मिलीग्राम प्रति लीटर तक करने के आदेश दिए हैं। इसके लिए शहर में बने दो एसटीपी अपग्रेड किए जाने हैं। इसके लिए एक साल से प्रयास हो रहा है। किंतु मुख्यालय की शर्तों के कारण विभाग को एसटीपी अपग्रेड करने के लिए एजेंसी नहीं मिल रही है। विभाग द्वारा महाग्राम खानपुर कलां गांव में भी सीवर लाइन दबाई जा रही है। सीवर के पानी का ट्रीटमेंट करने के लिए नए एसटीपी का निर्माण किया जाना है।

नए एसटीपी के निर्माण के लिए भी वही शर्तें लागू होंगी जो शर्त शहरी एसटीपी अपग्रेड करने के लिए लागू की गई हैं। मुख्यालय की शर्तों के अनुसार एजेंसी को प्रोजेक्ट की पेमेंट का भुगतान एकमुश्त नही किया जाएगा। प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य आधा होने पर एजेंसी को आधी पेमेंट जारी की जाएगी। इसके बाद बची हुई पेमेंट प्रोजेक्ट पूर्ण होने पर किस्तों में दी जाएगी। वहीं एजेंसी को पांच वर्षों तक एसटीपी का संचालन भी करना होगा। एजेंसी के एसटीपी संचालन का पीरियड पूर्ण होने से पहले एजेंसी को एसटीपी की संपूर्ण मशीनरी भी बदलनी होगी। एजेंसी को मुख्यालय की शर्तें रास नहीं आ रही हैं, इसके चलते एक भी एजेंसी कार्य करने के लिए आवेदन नहीं कर रही हैं।

अधिकारी तीन बार लगा चुके हैं टेंडर

खानपुर कलां गांव में सटीपी का निर्माण करवाने के लिए अधिकारी एजेंसी की तलाश में तीन बार टेंडर जारी कर चुके हैं। बार-बार टेंडर जारी करने के बावजूद भी एक भी एजेंसी ने आवेदन नहीं किया।

शहर में एसटीपी अपग्रेड व खानपुर कलां गांव में एसटीपी का निर्माण किया जाना है। दोनों प्रोजेक्टों को शुरू करने के लिए एजेंसी की तलाश की जा रही है। इसके लिए कई बार टेंडर जारी किए जा चुके हैं। अभी तक एजेंसी ने कार्य लेने के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया है। विक्रम मोर, एक्सईएन, जलापूर्ति विभाग, गोहाना

