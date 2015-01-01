पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजी से बढ़ता प्रदूषण:अवशेष जलाने पर 18 किसानों पर 45 हजार रुपए जुर्माना

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर रोक लगाने के लिए सरकार ने फसलों के अवशेष जलाने पर रोक लगाई हुई हैं, इसके बावजूद क्षेत्र के किसान अवशेष जला रहे हैं। धान कटाई सीजन के दौरान फसलों के अवशेष जलाने के करीब 117 मामले पाए गए। इनमें से 18 किसानों पर करीब 45 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। पिछले वर्ष 22 किसानों पर जुर्माना लगाया गया था।

फसल कटाई के बाद कुछ किसान अवशेष जलाते हैं। कृषि विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि इससे जमीन की उर्वरा शक्ति कमजोर होती है। इसलिए विशेषज्ञों द्वारा किसानों को अवशेष नहीं जलाने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाता है। वहीं, सरकार ने भी इस पर रोक लगाई हुई हैं। अवशेष जलाने पर जुर्माने का प्रावधान रखा गया है। धान कटाई सीजन के दौरान कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों के सामने अवशेष जलाने के करीब 117 मामले आए हैं।

अधिकारियों की टीम जब मौके पर पहुंची तो 99 मामले ऐसे मिले, जहां पर एक ही स्थान पर बहुत ही कम अवशेष जलते हुए मिले। जबकि 18 मामले ऐसे मिले, जहां पर अधिक क्षेत्र में अवशेष जलाएं हुए थे। अधिकारियों ने 18 किसानों पर जुर्माना किया है। कई किसानों ने 2500 से अधिक रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है।

कृषि विभाग सेटेलाइट से कर रहा निगरानी

फसल अवशेष जलाने वालों पर कृषि विभाग मुख्यालय सेटेलाइट से भी निगरानी रखे हुए हैं। इसके साथ ही कर्मचारियों की टीम क्षेत्र के गांवों में जाकर सर्वे भी कर रही है। जहां पर भी फसल अवशेष जलते हुए मिलते हैं तो खेत के मालिक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए अधिकारी को सिफारिश करती है। वहीं, मुख्यालय को सेटेलाइट से जहां पर भी अवशेष जलने की लोकेशन मिलती है, उसे अधिकारियों के पास भेज दिए जाते हैं। जिससे अधिकारी मौके पर जाकर जांच करने के बाद किसान के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर सके।

पराली का चारा बनाकर किसान बढ़ा सकते हैं आय

इस सीजन में फसल अवशेष जलाने पर 18 किसानों पर जुर्माना किया है। इन किसानों के पास नोटिस भी भेजा गया है। इस वर्ष अवशेष जलाने के मामलों में कमी आई हैं। विभाग द्वारा किसानों को अवशेष नहीं जलाने के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। किसान पराली का प्रयोग पशुओं के चारे के रूप में कर सकते हैं। साथ ही मशीन से पराली काटकर दूसरे प्रदेशों में बेचकर अपनी आय भी बढ़ा सकते हैं। -राजेंद्र मेहरा, उपमंडल अधिकारी, कृषि विभाग, गोहाना।

