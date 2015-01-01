पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:बाइक चोर गिरोह के 4 सदस्य काबू, 5 घटनाओं का खुलासा

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
लॉकडाउन के दौरान सक्रिय नाबालिग बाइक चोर गिरोह के चार सदस्यों को चोरी की बाइक सहित पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों ने पूछताछ के दौरान पांच घटनाओं का खुलासा किया है। गुरुवार को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार आरोपी दीपक उर्फ सोनू निवासी मोखरा व उसके तीन नाबालिग साथी निवासी माहरा जिला सोनीपत व मोखरा जिला रोहतक को कोर्ट में पेश किया। कोर्ट ने नाबालिग आरोपियों को बाल सुधार गृह में भेज दिया।

थाना बरोदा प्रभारी बदन सिंह के अनुसार बुटाना पुलिस चौकी में नियुक्त एएसआई बलवान सिंह के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम बुटाना गांव के पास गश्त कर रही थी। टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि जींद की तरफ से चोरी की बाइक पर चार युवक सवार है और वे गोहाना की तरफ जा रहे थे। बाइक बिना नंबर की है। सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस ने बुटाना गांव के पास नाका लगा दिया। पुलिस टीम ने आरोपियों से बाइक के कागजात दिखाने को कहा, लेकिन आरोपी कागजात नहीं दिखा पाएं। पूछताछ करने पर आरोपियों ने खुलासा किया कि यह बाइक कुछ माह पहले ही चोरी की थी। इस बाइक को बेचना चाहते हैं।

चोरी की बाइक को बेचने के लिए घूम रहे थे आरोपी
पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने खुलासा किया कि करीब 5-6 महीने माह पहले गांव लाहली से बाइक, रोहतक जिले के बलम्बा गांव से प्लेटिना बाइक, ब्राहमणवास से एक स्पलेंडर बाइक, बाईपास मोखरा रोड से सीटी-100 बाइक, रोहतक जिले के बुसाना गांव से स्पलेंडर बाइक चोरी की थी। चोरी की गई बाइक को बेचना था।

