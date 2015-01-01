पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना अनिवार्य:पुरानी अनाज मंडी में मास्क न लगाने पर 5 दुकानदारों पर किया जुर्माना

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद अधिकारियों ने मंगलवार को पुरानी अनाज मंडी में दुकानों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान पांच दुकानों में दुकानदार कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए जारी की गई गाइडलाइन का उलंघन कर रहे थे। दुकानदारों ने मास्क नहीं लगा रखा था। मास्क नहीं लगाने पर अधिकारियों ने पांचों दुकानदारों पर जुर्माना किया।

प्रशासन की शर्तों के अनुसार दुकानदार व उसकी दुकान में खरीदारी करने के लिए आने वाले ग्राहकों को मास्क लगाना व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करना अनिवार्य है। मंगलवार को सुपरवाइजर राजेश के नेतृत्व में पुरानी अनाज मंडी में दुकानों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। उन्होंने मास्क नहीं लगाने पर दुकानदारों पर जुर्माना किया। अधिकारियों ने दुकानदारों को सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई गाइडलाइन की पालना करने के निर्देश दिए।

शहर में बंदरों के हमले की घटनाएं लगातार बढ़ रही

कस्बे में उत्पाती बंदरों के आंतक से लोगों का जीना मुश्किल हो गया हैं। चाहे जिस मकान की छत पर कब्जा जमा लेते है, आंगन में उत्पात मचाते है। इतना ही नहीं, राह चलते लोगों पर भी ये हमला बोल देते है। शहर में बंदरों के काटने की घटनाएं दिनोंदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। सोमवार को शहर में खराब बिजली को ठीक कर रहे सोनू नाम के शख्स पर बंदरों ने हमला कर दिया। शहरवासी कई बार बंदरों को पकड़वाने के लिए नगरपालिका प्रशासन से मांग कर चुके है, लेकिन मांग पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही।

शहरवासी राजकुमार अग्रवाल, भूषण हसीजा, संदीप सिंघल, प्रदीप गोयल, राजेश शर्मा, मदनलाल आहुजा, सुनील जैन आदि का कहना है कि लोग बंदरों के आंतक से काफी तंग आ चुके है। बंदर आने जाने वालों का सामान छीन ले जाते है। घरों की छतों पर उत्पात मचाते है। यदि कोई उन्हें भगाने जाए तो उसे काट लेते है। इसके अलावा छतों पर सुखाने के लिए लटकाए गए कपड़ों को भी फाड़ देते है। इस संदर्भ में नपा सचिव प्रदीप खर्ब का कहना है कि शहर में बंदरों को पकडऩे के लिए जल्द ही टेंडर लगाया जाएगा। इससे बाद लोगों को काफी राहत मिलेगी।

