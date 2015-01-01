पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन को किया जाएगा कब्जामुक्त:सिरसाढ़ में आज होगी कब्जे हटाने की कार्रवाई, धारा 144 लगाई

गोहाना22 मिनट पहले
  • कोर्ट के आदेश पर पंचायती जमीन को कराना है खाली

हाई कोर्ट के आदेश पर प्रशासन ने 24 नवंबर को सिरसाढ़ गांव में पंचायती जमीन को कब्जामुक्त कराने के लिए कार्रवाई करेगा। जिलाधीश श्यामलाल पूनिया ने सिरसाढ़ गांव और आसपास के करीब 500 मीटर क्षेत्र में धारा 144 लगाने के आदेश दिए हैं। कार्रवाई के लिए तीन ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट ड्यूटी लगाई हैं।

जिलाधीश ने आदेशों में कहा कि धारा-144 के आदेश 24 नवंबर को सुबह पांच बजे से रात्रि नौ बजे तक प्रभावी रहेंगे। इस दौरान पांच से अधिक व्यक्ति एक स्थान पर एकत्रित नहीं होंगे। न ही व्यक्ति घातक हथियार और विस्फोटक सामग्री लेकर सार्वजनिक सभा, रैली तथा जलूस में शामिल हो सकेगा। प्रशासन ने 23 दिसंबर 2019 को 384 एकड़ में से करीब 266 एकड़ कृषि भूमि को कब्जामुक्त कराया था।

पंचायती जमीन पर कुछ लोगों ने भवनों का निर्माण किया हुआ हैं। पैमाइश के बाद करीब 70 ग्रामीणों को नोटिस जारी किया था। जिसके बाद कुछ ग्रामीण न्यायालय में चले गए थे। कुछ को स्टे मिला है तो कुछ की याचिका पर सुनवाई होनी हैं।

एसडीएम ने सहयोग करने की अपील : एसडीएम आशीष वशिष्ठ और एएसपी उदय सिंह मीना ने सोमवार को गांव का दौरा किया। एसडीएम ने ग्रामीणों से सहयोग करने की अपील की। एसडीएम ने बताया कि कोर्ट के आदेश पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। एसडीएम ने बताया कि पुलिस कर्मी गांव के अंदर और बाहर तैनात रहेंगे। जिससे कोई भी बाहर से असामाजिक तत्व गांव के अंदर आकर माहौल खराब नहीं कर सकें।

