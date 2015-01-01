पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरोदा उपचुनाव:गोहाना में बैठे रहे, जीत दर्ज होने के बाद इंदुराज को लेने पहुंचे हुड्डा, गढ़ बचाने में कामयाब रही कांग्रेस

गोहाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोहाना. गोहाना में शिक्षण संस्थान में कार्यकर्ताओं से चर्चा करते नेता प्रतिपक्ष भूपेंद्र हुड्डा।
  • पहले राउंड से बढ़त पर रही कांग्रेस, कभी पीछे नहीं हुई
  • मतगणना केंद्र और बाहर थी पुलिस की कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था
  • सोनीपत रोड पर लगाए गए 6 पुलिस नाके

बरोदा उपचुनाव की मतगणना का कार्य मंगलवार को शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हो गया। कांग्रेस अपने गढ़ को बचाने में कामयाब रही। लगातार चौथी बार कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी ने जीत दर्ज की। मतगणना में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की बढ़त के बाद पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र हुड्डा भी आश्वस्त हो गए थे। वे दोपहर बाद गोहाना में पहुंचे। मतगणना पूरी होने के बाद जीत की बधाई देने के लिए स्वयं मोहाना पहुंचे। उनके पीछे-पीछे राज्यसभा सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्डा भी पहुंचे।

वहीं, जैसे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राउंड दर राउंड बढ़त बना रहे थे तो समर्थकों का उत्साह भी बढ़ गया। समर्थक ढोल बजाते हुए मतगणना केंद्र पर पहुंचे और विजयी जुलूस के साथ गांव में लेकर गए। मोहाना में बनाए गए मतगणना केंद्र पर गिनती का कार्य सुबह 8 बजे शुरू हुआ। मतगणना केंद्र पर सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध किए हुए थे। केंद्र के बाहर भी पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया था। समर्थकों को रोकने के लिए केंद्र के दोनों ही तरफ नाके लगाए गए थे।

पुलिस ने समर्थकों को मतगणना केंद्र के दूर ही रोक दिया था, लेकिन वहां पर बैठे-बैठे लगातार रुझानों पर नजर बनाए हुए थे। जिस भी राउंड में प्रत्याशी बढ़त बनाता तो खुशी से नाचना शुरू कर देते थे। दोपहर बाद मतगणना केंद्र के दोनों ही तरफ समर्थकों की भीड़ एकत्र हो गई।

जीत का जश्न- परिणाम आते ही मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर डांस करने लगे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।
जीत का जश्न- परिणाम आते ही मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर डांस करने लगे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।

रोकने के बाद भी कुछ समर्थक खेतों से होते हुए मतगणना केंद्र के मुख्य गेट तक पहुंच गए। इससे गेट के सामने समर्थकों की भीड़ एकत्र हो गई। वहीं, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र हुड्डा गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ मोहाना पहुंचे। उनके पीछे-पीछे समर्थकों के साथ राज्यसभा सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्डा भी मोहाना में इंदुराज को बधाई देने के लिए पहुंच गए।

10 प्रत्याशियों से ज्यादा नोटा को मिले मत

इसमें 469 मतदाताओं ने (नोटा का बटन दबाया। यह 10 प्रत्याशियों को मिले मतों से अधिक है। कुल 14 प्रत्याशियों में से कांग्रेस, भाजपा, इनेलो व लोसुपा प्रत्याशी को छोड़ किसी को नोटा के बराबर भी मत नहीं मिले। पोस्टल बैलेट पेपर में एक नोटा मिला है।

बैलेट पेपर के 611 में से 81 मत हुए रद्द

पोस्टल बैलेट के माध्यम से 611 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया, जिनमें से 81 मत रद्द किए गए। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 269 पोस्टल बैलेट मिले, जबकि भाजपा उम्मीदवार ने 220 पोस्टल बैलेट हासिल किए। इनेलो प्रत्याशी को 19, लोसुपा प्रत्याशी को 10, निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सोनू चोपड़ा को एक, गुलशन को एक, प्रवीण कुमार को 2, रामफल शर्मा को एक, शक्ति सिंह हुड्डा को दो, सरोजबाला को चार और एक पोस्टल बैलेट नोटा को मिला। इस प्रकार पोस्टल बैलेट से 530 वैध मत प्राप्त हुए।

जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लिया

सुव्यवस्थित ढंग से शांतिपूर्वक मतगणना संपन्न हुई। मतगणना का कार्य संपन्न होने के बाद सामान्य चुनावी पर्यवेक्षक व जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं उपायुक्त की विशेष उपस्थिति में निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम आशीष कुमार ने विजयी प्रत्याशी को प्रमाण पत्र भेंट किया।

इस मौके पर पुलिस अधीक्षक जशनदीप सिंह रंधावा, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक उदय सिंह मीना, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक निकिता खट्टर, एसडीएम विजय सिंह, एसडीएम सुरेंद्र दून, शुगर मील के प्रबंधक निदेशक सुरेंद्र सिंह दून, कानूनगो अमरेंद्र दहिया, डॉ. पवन दहिया आदि अधिकारीगण मौजूद थे।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी गिनती शुरू होने के बाद पहुंचे तो लोसुपा प्रत्याशी नहीं आए

लोसुपा प्रत्याशी राजकुमार सैनी मतगणना में नहीं पहुंचे। भाजपा प्रत्याशी योगेश्वरदत्त जबतक पहुंचे बैलेट पेपर की गिनती हो चुकी थी। अंतिम राउंड पूरा होने के बाद चले गए।

