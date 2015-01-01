पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:अपहरण के बाद आरोपियों ने अमित को गोली मारकर फेंक दिया था नहर के पास

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
पानीपत जिले के पाथरी गांव के युवक का अपहरण करके गोली मारकर घायल करने के आरोप में सीआईए गोहाना ने आरोपी प्रवीण निवासी छतैहरा को गिरफ्तार किया है। मंगलवार को पुलिस ने कोर्ट से आरोपी को पूछताछ के लिए एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया है। आरोपियों ने अपहरण करने के बाद युवक को गोली मारकर नहर पर फेंक दिया था। आरोपियों ने शराब का ठेका लेने और रुपए के लेन-देन को लेकर चल रही रंजिश के चलते ही वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।

जिला पुलिस प्रवक्ता जगजीत सिंह ने बताया कि पानीपत जिले के पाथरी गांव निवासी पृथ्थी सिंह ने 30 अक्टूबर को थाना शहर गोहाना में शिकायत दी थी। उसका बेटा अमित अपनी गाड़ी से बुटाना पुलिस चौकी में गया था। जहां से तीन पुलिस कर्मचारी अमित के साथ गाड़ी में बैठकर गोहाना कोर्ट में गए थे। जब वह लघु सचिवालय की पार्किंग में था उसी दौरान आरोपी अपहरण करके अमित को अपने साथ ले गए थे। अमित के नंबर पर बार-बार कॉल की गई, लेकिन फोन बंद मिला। उन्होंने बेटे के अपहरण की आशंका जताई थी।

शिकायत पर बीरेंद्र उर्फ बिंद्रा, जोगेंद्र निवासी बिचपड़ी, मनीष, संदीप और जोगेंद्र निवासी पाथरी, जिला पानीपत के खिलाफ अपहरण का मामला दर्ज कर लिया था। सीआईए में नियुक्त एसआई जलजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम ने आरोपी विरेन्द्र उर्फ बिन्द्र व अजीत उर्फ नान्हा को गिरफ्तार कर मामले का खुलासा किया था। आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में बताया था कि शराब के ठेके और रुपए के लेन-देन को लेकर उनके झगड़ा चल रहा था। इसी रंजिश के चलते घटना को अंजाम दिया था। मामले में आरोपी प्रवीण को भी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

आरोपियों ने अमित का अपहरण 30 अक्टूबर को किया था। उसी दिन अमित के पिता ने शिकायत दे दी थी। तीसरे दिन अमित घायलावस्था में लाठ-जौली नहर के पास मिला। आरोपियों ने उसको करीब तीन गोली मारी हुई थी। राहगीरों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी थी। तीन गोली लगने के कारण अमित की हालत भी गंभीर बनी हुई थी। परिजनों का कहना है कि वह सही ढंग से बोल नहीं पा रहा।

