दो माह से रूका काम:कचरा उठाने को एजेंसी ने नहीं लगाया कांटा और कैमरा

गोहाना5 घंटे पहले
  • डंपिंग स्टेशन पर एकत्र कचरे का प्राइवेट एजेंसी को करना है निस्तारण

ठसका डंपिंग स्टेशन पर कूड़ा निस्तारण का कार्य शुरू करने के लिए एजेंसी दो माह बाद भी औपचारिकताएं पूरी नहीं कर पाई हैं। कचरे का वजन करने के लिए एजेंसी को कांटा और सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाने हैं। एजेंसी को नोटिस देकर एक सप्ताह का समय दिया था, लेकिन न तो कांटा लगा और न ही कैमरे। वहीं, कचरे के निस्तारण को लेकर नप को मार्च माह में एनजीटी को जवाब देना है।

इसे देख अधिकारियों ने एजेंसी को कार्य शुरू करने के लिए तीन दिन का समय दिया है। ठसका गांव में बनाए डंपिंग स्टेशन पर एकत्र कचरे का वर्षों से निस्तारण नहीं किया है। इससे स्टेशन पर कूड़े का पहाड़नुमा ढेर लगा हुआ है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार डंपिंग स्टेशन पर करीब 42 हजार मीट्रिक टन कूड़ा पड़ा है।

कचरे का निस्तरण करने का कार्य एजेंसी ने दिसंबर में मशीन स्थापित करने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया था, लेकिन अभी तक कार्य शुरू नहीं किया है। योजना के अनुसार एजेंसी को मिट्टी और पॉलीथिन व अन्य कचरा अलग-अलग करना है।

नप अधिकारियों ने एजेंसी को डंपिंग स्टेशन पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे और कांटा लगाने निर्देश दिए थे। डंपिंग स्टेशन पर लगाने वाले कैमरों को ऑनलाइन करके नप अधिकारियों के मोबाइल पर जोड़ना होगा। ताकि अधिकारी कार्यालय में बैठकर यह देख सके कि कचरे का तोल सही ढंग से हो रहा है अथवा नहीं।

अधिकारी के सामने कांटे पर तोलना होगा कचरा

एजेंसी को बताना होगा कि किस समय पर कचरे का तोल किया जाएगा। उस समय नप का अधिकारी मौके पर मौजूद रहेगा। अधिकारी अपने सामने वजन कराने के बाद प्रतिदिन आला अधिकारियों को रिपोर्ट देनी होगी कि कितने टन कचरा उठाया गया। गौरतलब है कि नप को एजेंसी को 637 रुपए प्रति मीट्रिक टन के हिसाब से पेमेंट करनी है। नप अधिकारी का कहना है कि कचरे के निस्तारण में पूरी पारदर्शिता बरतने के लिए व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है।

कांटा व कैमरे लगने पर ही होगा कचरे का उठान

डंपिंग स्टेशन पर कांटा और कैमरे लगने के बाद ही कचरे का उठान होगा। एजेंसी को इस संबंध में नोटिस भी दिया गया है। एजेंसी को कैमरे अधिकारियों के मोबाइल से जोड़ने होंगे। एजेंसी को तीन दिन का समय दिया है। कार्य शुरू नहीं करने पर एजेंसी को दूसरा नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा।

राजेश वर्मा, ईओ, नगर परिषद, गोहाना।

