गोहाना:एजेंसी ने गोहाना अनाज मंडी में करीब 90 हजार बैग का कराया उठान

गोहाना44 मिनट पहले
बरोदा उपचुनाव के चलते नई अनाज मंडी में मंगलवार को कम ही किसान फसल लेकर पहुंचे। अधिकारियों के अनुसार मंगलवार को मंडी में करीब दस हजार क्विंटल फसल की ही आवक हुई। फसल की आवक कम होने पर अधिकारियों ने आढ़तियों को फसल का उठान करवाने के निर्देश दिए। एजेंसी ने मंडी से दिनभर में करीब 90 हजार बैग का उठान करवाया।

क्षेत्र में धान की कटाई का कार्य अंतिम चरण में है। इसके चलते मंडी में फसल की आवक बढ़ी हुई है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार मंडी में प्रतिदिन 70 से 80 हजार क्विंटल तक फसल की आवक होती है। आवक अधिक होने के कारण मंडी में अक्सर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। जाम के कारण मंडी परिसर से फसल का उठान समय पर नहीं होता है, जिसके कारण किसानों को फसल के लिए स्थान नहीं मिलता है। मंडी में जाम से निपटने के लिए बीते दिनों आढ़ती प्रत्येक बुधवार को मंडी बंद कर फसल का उठान करवाते हैं।

मंगलवार को बरोदा विधानसभा का उपचुनाव था। उपचुनाव के चलते अधिकांश किसान मंडी में फसल लेकर नहीं पहुंचे। मंडी में आवक कम होने पर एजेंसी ने फसल का उठान करवाया। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि फसल का उठान होने से किसानों को फसल उतारने के लिए पर्याप्त स्थान मिल जाएगा।

मंडी में कम हुई फसल की आवक
उप-चुनाव के चलते मंगलवार को मंडी में फसल की आवक कम हुई। आवक कम होने पर एजेंसी से फसल का उठान करवाया है। फसल का उठान होने से किसानों को मंडी परिसर में फसल उतारने में असुविधा नहीं होगी। -जगजीत काद्यान, सचिव, मार्केट कमेटी, गोहाना।

