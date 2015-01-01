पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोहाना:कृषि विभाग ने फव्वारा चौक पर भरे गेहूं, सरसों और जौं के सैंपल

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग की टीम ने बीज की गुणवत्ता जांचने के लिए फव्वारा चौक पर बीज विक्रेताओं की दुकानों पर छापेमारी की। विभाग की टीम ने एसडीओ राजेंद्र मेहरा के नेतृत्व में दुकानों से गेहूं, जौं व सरसों के बीज के सैंपल भरे। उन्होंने किसानों को कृषि विशेषज्ञों की सलाह लेकर बीजों का प्रयोग करने और बीज की पक्की रसीद लेने की सलाह दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि क्षेत्र में कई गांवों में धान की कटाई का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। किसानों ने खेतों में गेहूं की बीजाई करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी हैं। नवंबर माह में करीब 80 प्रतिशत बिजाई का कार्य पूरा हो जाता है। गेहूं का बीज लेने के लिए दुकानों पर किसानों की भीड़ लगी रहती है। कुछ दुकानदार अधिक लाभ कमाने के लिए किसानों को निम्न गुणवत्ता का बीज दे देते हैं। अधिकांश किसानों को बीजों की गुणवत्ता की जानकारी नहीं होती है। निम्न गुणवत्ता का बीज प्रयोग करने का सीधा असर फसल के उत्पादन पर पड़ता है।

कम गुणवत्ता के बीज का जमाव कम होता है, जिससे फसल का उत्पादन भी कम होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों को उच्च गुणवत्ता का बीज उपलब्ध कराने के लिए विभाग द्वारा नियमित रूप से छापेमारी की जा रही है। एक दुकान से बीज के तीन सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। एक सैंपल जांच के लिए लैब, एक दुकानदार के पास और एक सैंपल विभाग के पास रहेगा।

बीज का सैंपल फेल होने पर दुकानदार विभाग पर धांधली करने का आरोप नहीं लगा सकेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जांच में बीज का सैंपल फेल होने पर दुकान संचालक पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। किसान किसी भी दुकान से खाद, बीज व रासायनिक दवाओं की खरीद करने पर पक्की रसीद जरूर लें। खाद, बीज व दवा की गुणवत्ता निम्न स्तर की होने पर रसीद के आधार पर ही दुकानदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसडीओ मेहरा ने बताया कि गेहूं की फसल में मंडुसी का प्रकोप अधिक रहता है। मंडुसी के नियंत्रण के लिए किसान पैंडामैथलीन दवा का छिड़काव करें। किसान इस दवा का छिड़ाकव गेहूं की बिजाई के तुरंत बाद करें। इससे मंडुसी नहीं उगेगी। दवा के छिड़काव के लिए किसान डेढ लीटर दवा का 200 लीटर पानी में घोल तैयार करें।

