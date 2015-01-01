पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदाेलन:दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर बीएसएफ तैनात, एजुकेशन सिटी के चारों तरफ लगेंगे पुलिस के नाके

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राई. एजुकेशन सिटी में निरीक्षण करते डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया व एसपी जश्नदीप सिंह रंधावा।

26 नवंबर को किसानों के प्रस्तावित दिल्ली कूच को लेकर प्रशासन ने किसानों के लिए दिल्ली बार्डर सील करने की योजना बनाई है। कई मार्गों पर नाके लगाए गए हैं। बीएसएफ तैनात कर दी गई है। डीसी व एसपी ने लोगों से 25, 26 27 को हाईवे पर अनावश्यक न आने की अपील की है। वैकल्पिक रूट प्लान भी तैयार किया जा रहा है।

सुबह छह बजे गोहाना में भारतीय किसान यूनियन (चढूनी) के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सत्यवान नरवाल व उनके सहयोगी और भारतीय किसान पंचायत के अध्यक्ष भगतसिंह सिंह व ब्लॉक प्रधान खरखौदा जयसिंह को हिरासत में लेने की सूचना वायरल होने के बाद किसान नेताओं ने अपने ठिकाने बदल दिए। किसानों ने दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे पर राई एजुकेशन सिटी में इकट्‌ठा होने का पॉइंट तय किया है।

मंगलवार को डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया, एसपी जश्नदीप सिंह रंधावा, एएसपी निकिता खट्‌टर की टीम ने जीटी रोड, एजुकेशन सिटी, हरियाणा सीट ग्लास, कुंडली बॉर्डर का निरीक्षण कर थाना प्रभारियों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए। किसान नेताओं से अपील की है कि शांतिपूर्वक सरकार तक बात पहुंचाएं। शांति व्यवस्था भंग होने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

किसानों की गतिविधियों की जानकारी

प्रशासन की टीम आंतिल चौबीसी, दहिया खाप, चौहान बिरादरी के गांवों में लगातार संपर्क कर रही है। यहां से किसानों की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखी जा रही है।

फैक्ट्री में बनाई अस्थाई जेल

किसानों ने राजीव गांधी एजुकेशन सिटी के परिसर में एकत्र होने का अल्टीमेटम दे रखा है। इसी वजह से प्रशासन ने एजुकेशन सिटी के चारों तरफ पुलिस नाके व सेवली रोड स्थित हरियाणा सीट ग्लास फैक्ट्री को क अस्थाई जेल के लिए चुना गया है। सभी थाना प्रभारियों को सख्त निर्देश दिए हैं कि उनके क्षेत्र में आंदोलन को लेकर कहीं किसान इकट्ठा हुए तो वे जिम्मेदार होंगे। एजुकेशन सिटी में केवल घुसने का रास्ता है, बाहर जाने के रास्ता नही बनाया गया है।

किसान नेता फोटो वायरल

गोहाना में हिरासत में लिए गए भाकियू प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सत्यवान नरवाल ने सीआईए थाना गोहाना से ही अपनी व एक सहयाेगी के साथ फोटो सोशल मीडिया में भेजी। इसमें वे फर्श पर लगे बिस्तर पर लेटे हैं। पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सरपंचों से भी संपर्क कर व्यवस्था में सहयोग मांग रहे हैं।

2 हजार से अधिक फोर्स तैनात, दिल्ली में प्रवेश करने वाले वाहनों की होगी जांच

बुधवार से पुलिस कार्रवाई शुरू कर देगा। दिल्ली पुलिस ने अतिरिक्त सहायता के लिए बीएसएफ को बुला लिया है। दिल्ली में प्रवेश करने से पहले वाहन चालकों की गहनता से जांच करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। अलीपुर थाना के एसएचओ को यहां सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। जिले में भी दो हजार से अधिक की संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स की थाना चौकी अनुसार ड्यूटियां तय की हैं। ज्यादा फोकस हाईवे पर है। हलदाना बॉर्डर व जिले में प्रवेश करने वाले मार्गों पर विशेष निगरानी नाके लगेंगे। कुंडली थाना के एसएचओ रवि कुमार ने कहा कि दिल्ली प्रवेश करने वाले सभी गांवों के रास्तों को सील करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। जेसीबी से रास्ते भी काटे जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें