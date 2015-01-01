पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण कर कार्रवाई के निर्देश:ग्रामीण पेयजल सप्लाई लाइन में शहर के दुकानदारों ने जोड़े अवैध कनेक्शन

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जींद रोड पर कुछ दुकानदारों ने वजीरपुरा गांव की मुख्य पेयजल सप्लाई पाइप लाइन में अवैध रूप से कनेक्शन जोड़ लिए हैं। अवैध कनेक्शनों के कारण ग्रामीणों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में पेयजल नहीं मिल रहा है। अवैध कनेक्शनों के कारण पाइप लाइन में अक्सर लीकेज की समस्या बनी रहती है। जिससे जींद रोड पर जलभराव हो जाता है। ग्रामीण पेयजल सप्लाई लाइन में अवैध कनेक्शन जोड़ने पर जलापूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारियों ने कर्मचारियों को अवैध कनेक्शन जोड़ने वाले दुकानदारों पर मामला दर्ज करवाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

जलापूर्ति विभाग द्वारा वजीरपुरा गांव में कार्यालय स्थित बुस्टिंग स्टेशन से पेयजल की सप्लाई दी जाती है। बीते वर्ष एनएचएआई ने जींद रोड का नवनिर्माण कार्य शुरू किया था। वहीं पानी निकासी के लिए नाले का भी निर्माण किया हुआ है। नाला निर्माण के लिए की गई खुदाई के चलते एजेंसी ने जलापूर्ति विभाग की भूमिगत पेयजल पाइप लाइन को ऊपर निकाल दिया।

अब यह पेयजल लाइन रोड के ऊपर बिछी हुई है। रोड के ऊपर पेयजल पाइप लाइन होने पर जींद रोड के कई दुकानदारों ने लाइन में अवैध रूप से कनेक्शन जोड़ लिए हैं। जबकि यह पेयजल पाइप लाइन गांव में पानी की सप्लाई देने के लिए है। नियमानुसार ही पाइप लाइन में शहरी क्षेत्र में किसी भी उपभोक्ता को कनेक्शन जारी नहीं किया जा सकता है। पाइप लाइन में अवैध रूप से कनेक्शन जोड़ने वाले दुकानदारों से अधिकारियों सख्ती से निपटने का निर्णय लिया है।

शहर में एक जनवरी से अवैध कनेक्शन होने पर लगेगा जुर्माना

शहरी क्षेत्र में पेयजल पाइप लाइनों में अवैध कनेक्शनों की संख्या का आंकड़ा तीन हजार से अधिक है। जलापूर्ति विभाग मुख्यालय ने अवैध कनेक्शनों को नियमित करवाने और बकाया पेयजल बिल भरने के लिए छुट योजना शुरू की हुई है। योजना के अंतर्गत उपभोक्ता 31 दिसंबर तक एक मुश्त बकाया बिल भरने पर 25 प्रतिशत छुट का लाभ ले सकता है। वहीं अवैध कनेक्शन को नियमित करवाने के लिए भी उसे कोई शुल्क नहीं देना है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार 31 दिसंबर के बाद शहर में अवैध कनेक्शन धारकों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए विशेष अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। अवैध कनेक्शन होने पर उपभोक्ता पर भारी जुर्माना किया जाएगा।

अवैध कनेक्शन काटने के दिए हैं निर्देश

वजीरपुरा गांव की पेयजल पाइप लाइन में कुछ दुकानदारों द्वारा अवैध कनेक्शन लगाने की सूचना मिली है। कर्मचारियों को लाइन का निरीक्षण कर अवैध कनेक्शन काटने के निर्देश दिए हैं। लाइन में अवैध कनेक्शन लगाने वाले दुकानदारों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। -विक्रम सिंह मोर, एक्सईएन, जलापूर्ति विभाग, गोहाना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें