पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Civil Supplies Were Disrupted For An Hour At The Civil Hospital During The Shift Of Hot Line From Near The Wall Of The House

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:घर की दीवार के पास से होट लाइन शिफ्ट करने के दौरान सिविल अस्पताल में एक घंटा बाधित रही बिजली सप्लाई

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिजली सप्लाई बाधित होने से अस्पताल में एक्स-रे और अल्ट्रासाउंड का कार्य प्रभावित

उत्तम नगर में बिजली निगम कर्मचारियों ने एक घर की दीवार के पास से सिविल अस्पताल की होट लाइन के तारों को शिफ्ट किया। इस दौरान अस्पताल में करीब एक घंटा बिजली सप्लाई बाधित रही। बिजली सप्लाई बाधित होने से अस्पताल में अल्ट्रासाउंड और एक्स-रे का कार्य बाधित हो गया। बिजली सप्लाई बहाल होने तक मरीजों को इंतजार करना पड़ा।

निगम द्वारा अस्पताल में होट लाइन से बिजली सप्लाई दी जाती है। होट लाइन उत्तम नगर की गलियों से होकर अस्पताल तक पहुंचती है। उत्तम नगर में बिजली लाइन घरों की दीवारों व बाल्कनी के पास से गुजरती है। नगर के एक व्यक्ति ने बिजली लाइन को उसके घर के पास से दूर करने के लिए सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई हुई थी। शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करते हुए निगमकर्मियों ने शुक्रवार को बिजली की लाइन को घर की दीवार से दूर करने का कार्य किया।

बिजली लाइन दूर करने के लिए निगमकर्मियों ने गली में एक नया खंभा लगाया और तारों को नए खंभे पर शिफ्ट किया। इस प्रक्रिया में करीब एक घंटे का समय लग गया। सुरक्षा के लिए कर्मचारियों ने होट लाइन की सप्लाई बंद करवाई हुई थी। बिजली की सप्लाई सुबह करीब साढे नौ बजे से साढ़े दस बजे तक बंद रही। होट लाइन की सप्लाई बंद होने का असर अस्पताल में मरीजों पर पड़ा। अस्पताल में मरीजों को गर्मी की मार झेलनी पड़ी। वहीं ओपीडी में जांच के बाद डॉक्टर कई मरीजों को अल्ट्रासाउंड और एक्स-रे करवाने की सलाह देते हैं। बिजली सप्लाई बाधित होने के चलते मरीजों को एक्स-रे और अल्ट्रासाउंड की सुविधा नहीं मिली। बिजली सप्लाई की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था नहीं होने के चलते मरीज बिजली सप्लाई बहाल होने का इंतजार करते रहे।

उत्तम नगर में एक घर के पास से बिजली की तारों को शिफ्ट किया जाना था। सुरक्षा के लिए अस्पताल की बिजली सप्लाई बंद करवाई थी। लाइन को नए खंभे पर शिफ्ट करने के बाद बिजली सप्लाई को बहाल करवा दिया गया। -प्रवीण कुमार, जेई, सिटी सब-डिविजन, गोहाना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें