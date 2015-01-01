पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:मेकशिफ्ट बिल्डिंग की मंजूरी नहीं मिलने से नए कॉलेजों में शुरू नहीं हुईं कक्षाएं

गोहाना
  • भैंसवाल में 12 और बरोदा में 18 विद्यार्थियों ने पहले सत्र में लिया दाखिला

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान नियमों की पालना करते हुए कॉलेजों में कक्षाएं लगाई जा रही है, लेकिन भैंसवाल कलां और बरोदा गांव में शुरू किए नए कॉलेजों के लिए मेकशिफ्ट बिल्डिंग की मंजूरी नहीं मिली हैं। जिसके चलते पहले सत्र की कक्षाएं लगनी शुरू नहीं हुई हैं। पहले सत्र में दोनों कॉलेजों में 30 विद्यार्थियों ने दाखिला लिया है। बरोदा हलका के लोगों की मांग को पूरा करते हुए सीएम मनोहर ने रक्षाबंधन के दिन भैंसवाल कलां और बरोदा गांव में कॉलेज खोलने की घोषणा की थी।

दोनों गांवों में कॉलेज के लिए नया भवन नहीं है, इसलिए उच्चतर विभाग ने अस्थाई भवन में नए सत्र से ही कक्षाएं शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया था। बरोदा में राजकीय स्कूल में कक्षाएं लगनी थी। भैंसवाल कलां गांव में महिला विवि के साउथ कैंपस के कमरों में कक्षाएं शुरू करनी थी। कक्षाएं शुरू करने के लिए संबंधित विभागों को मंजूरी देनी होती हैं। जिससे उच्चतर विभाग द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को सुविधाएं मुहैया करा सकें, लेकिन कॉलेज में कक्षाएं शुरू करने के लिए मंजूरी नहीं मिली हैं।

जहां दूसरे कॉलेजों में कई दिन से कक्षाएं लग रही है, वहीं नए कॉलेजों में कक्षाएं शुरू करने की प्रशासन औपचारिकताएं भी पूरी नहीं कर पाया है। कॉलेज प्रशासन की माने तो ये औपचारिकताएं कक्षाएं शुरू करने के शैड्यूल से पहले ही पूरी हो जानी चाहिए। ताकि कॉलेज प्रशासन कमरों में विद्यार्थियों के बैठने के लिए डेस्क, स्टॉफ के बैठने की व्यवस्था और अन्य जरूरी व्यवस्था कर सके।

उच्चतर विभाग ने नए कॉलेज में केवल कला संकाय ही शुरू की है। विभाग ने विषय भी कम रखे हैं। जो विद्यार्थी गणित, अर्थशास्त्र जैसे विषयों के साथ बीए करना चाहते थे, उन्हें गोहाना, बडौता या फिर से अन्य प्राइवेट कॉलेजों की तरफ रूख करना पड़ा। कॉलेजों में चार या पांच विषय है, इनमें से ही विद्यार्थियों को विषय का चयन करना था। मनपसंद विषय नहीं मिलने के कारण विद्यार्थियों ने भी नए कॉलेजों में दाखिला लेने में रूचि नहीं दिखाई। जिसके चलते भैंसवाल कलां में 12 और बरोदा में 18 विद्यार्थियों ने दाखिला लिया। कॉलेजों में विभिन्न कोर्सों में सीटें खाली पड़ी हुई हैं। जिस विद्यार्थी ने अभी तक तक दाखिला नहीं लिया है, वे आवेदन कर सकते हैं। राजकीय महिला कॉलेज, गोहाना में बीएससी को छोड़ अन्य सभी कोर्सों में सीटें खाली पड़ी हुई हैं। कॉलेज में बीए, नॉन मेडिकल, कंप्यूटर साइंस, बी कॉम, बीकॉम आनर्स, बीबीए आदि कोर्स हैं।

नए कॉलेजों के मेकशिफ्ट बिल्डिंग को लेकर प्रक्रिया चल रही है। कक्षाएं लगाने को लेकर औपचारिकताएं भी जल्द पूरी करा दी जाएगी। -श्यामलाल पूनिया, जिला उपायुक्त, सोनीपत।

