भाजपा-कांग्रेस में जुबानी जंग तेज:सीएम बोले- एमएसपी खत्म हुआ तो राजनीति छोड़ दूंगा, हुड्‌डा का जवाब- एक बार मंडियों का चक्कर लगा आएं

गोहाना2 घंटे पहले
जनसभा को संबोधित करते सीएम मनोहर।
  • योगेश्वर को जीतने पर मिलेगी झंडी (मंत्री पद), जींद उपचुनाव में भी ऐसा बोल चुके मनोहर लाल
  • मुख्यमंत्री की सभा में लालच देकर जुटाई भीड़, जांच करे आयोग : हुड्‌डा

बरोदा उपचुनाव में राजनीतिक दलों के बीच मुद्दों पर जुबानी जंग तेज हो चुकी है। प्रचार के अंतिम चरण में पहुंचे सीएम मनोहर लाल ने तीनों कृषि बिलों पर विपक्ष को जवाब देकर किसानों पर दांव खेला है। सीएम ने कहा- एमएसपी खत्म हुआ तो मैं राजनीति छोड़ दूंगा। किसानों को एमएसपी मिल रहा है और मिलता रहेगा। कांग्रेस एमएसपी पर झूठ बोल रही है।

वहीं, सीएम पर पलटवार करते हुए पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा कि यदि मुख्यमंत्री राजनीति छोड़ना चाहते हैं तो एक बार किसानों से बात करें व मंडियों का दौरा करें। किसान खुद ही बता देंगे कि आज उनकी फसल कितने में बिक रही है। किसान फसल लेकर मंडी में जा रहे हैं, लेकिन ढंग से फसल खरीदी नहीं जा रही। नमी, रजिस्ट्रेशन और गेट पास के नाम पर किसानों को परेशान किया गया। परेशान किसान औने-पौने दामों पर अपनी फसल प्राइवेट एजेंसी को बेच रहे हैं। निजी एजेंसियां भी किसानों की मजबूरी का फायदा उठाकर उन्हें लूट रही हैं।

धौल कपडि़यों के कुर्ते खूंटी पर टंगवा दिए

सीएम ने कहा कि भाजपा राज में 80 हजार युवाओं ने योग्यता से नौकरी प्राप्त की है। पहले धौल कपड़ियों ने नौकरी को दलाली का धंधा बनाया था। भाजपा ने इन धौल कपड़ियों के कुर्ते खूंटी पर टंगवा दिए। अब वे बरोजगार हो गए हैं। गलत काम नहीं करना चाहिए। सीएम ने गुरुवार को हलके के 5 बड़े गांवों में जनसभाएं कीं। कथूरा गांव में मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि मनोहर सरकार ने मनोहर कार्य किए हैं। बरोदा के पास मनोहर मौका है। जीत के साथ मनोहर सरकार में हिस्सेदारी होगी। सीएम ने जीत के बाद योगेश्वर को झंडी (मंत्री बनाने) देने की भी बात कही। ऐसा ही सीएम जींद में उपचुनाव में भी बोल चुके हैं।

टिकटार्थियों में कपूर आगे थे, किस्मत फूटी थी दूसरी जगह गए, वहां भी ठेंगा दिखा दिया

कथूरा में हुई सभा में सीएम ने कहा कि गांव का बड़ा नेता (डॉ. कपूर नरवाल) टिकटार्थियों की सूची में योगेश्वर दत्त से भी आगे था, लेकिन उसकी किस्मत फूटी, दूसरी जगह चला गया। अगले ने भी ठेंगा दिखा दिया, लेकिन मैं कपूर का पहले की तरह सम्मान करता हूं। भले ही बहकावे में आ गया, मैं अपने आदमियों का ध्यान रखता हूं।

पिता-पुत्र के अलावा कोई प्रचार को नहीं आ रहा

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने डमी उम्मीदवार को उतारा है। हार के डर से नेताओं की सांसें फूली हैं। इसलिए हुड्डा पिता-पुत्र को छोड़कर दूसरा नेता प्रचार में नहीं पहुंच रहा। हुड्डा स्वयं चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। भाजपा ने कह दिया था कि हुड्‌डा लड़ें, भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता भी उन्हें हरा देगा।

मुख्यमंत्री की बरोदा हलके में हुई पहली चुनावी रैली पर भी हुड्डा ने टिप्पणी की। उन्होंने कहा कि हार देखकर घबराएं मुख्यमंत्री आखिरी दौर में औपचारिकता पूरी करने बरोदा आए हैं। उनकी कथूरा रैली में बरोदा हलके के कम, बाहर से आए लोगों की तादाद ज्यादा थी। उनमें भी कई लोग ऐसे थे, जिन्हें लालच देकर बुलाया गया था। इसलिए चुनाव आयोग को इसकी जांच करनी चाहिए और चुनाव का माहौल खराब करने वाले आयोजनों पर पैनी नजर रखनी चाहिए। कांग्रेस के पूर्व सीएम ने कहा कि बरोदा उपचुनाव सिर्फ एक विधायक बनाने की नहीं, बल्कि प्रदेश में परिवर्तन की लड़ाई है। बरोदा से प्रदेश में सत्ता परिवर्तन की बड़ी लहर उठेगी, जो चंडीगढ़ तक जाएगी। चंडीगढ़ की सत्ता का रास्ता बरोदा से होकर निकलेगा।

