पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बरोदा उपचुनाव:कांग्रेस ने भाजपा पर गांवों में ईवीएम हैक करने का लगाया आरोप, युवकों को पकड़ा

गोहाना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मतदान केंद्र के बाहर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के स्टॉल पर कार्यकर्ता हैंड पर्ची प्रिंटर को ईवीएम हैक की मशीन बनाकर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों ने हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। हलके के करीब 12 गांवों में ईवीएम हैक करने को लेकर हंगामा किया गया। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा पर ईवीएम हैक करने का आरोप लगाया और इसकी सूचना अधिकारियों से की। सूचना के बाद पुलिस की गाड़ी मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंची और स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया।

मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों द्वारा स्टाल लगाए हुए थे। इन स्टालों पर जिस मतदाता के पास वोटर लिस्ट की स्लिप नहीं पहुंची होती है, वह स्टॉल से हाथों-हाथ बनवाकर मतदान करने के लिए चला जाता है। भाजपा ने कार्यकर्ताओं को हैंड पर्ची प्रिंटर मुहैया कराया हुआ था। हलके के धनाना, घड़वाल, मिर्जापुर खेड़ी, रिंढाणा, सिवानका, भैंसवाल कलां, मुंडलाना, शामड़ी, निजामपुर, भावड़, बुटाना आदि गांवों में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी समर्थकों पर प्रिंटर को ईवीएम हैक करने की मशीन बताते हुए हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। सूचना के बाद पुलिस टीम गांव में पहुंची और उन्हें शांत किया।

मतदाता स्लिप जल्द निकले इसलिए कार्यकर्ताओं को दिए थे हैंड प्रिंटर : भाजपा

भाजपा के विधायक एवं जिलाध्यक्ष मोहनलाल बडौली ने कहा कि हाथ से वोटर स्लिप बनाने में समय लगता है। कार्यकर्ताओं को वोटर स्लिप निकालने के लिए हैंड प्रिंटर दिया गया था। इस मशीन में मतदाता नाम, उसके पिता का नाम या वाटर कार्ड नंबर डालने पर पूरी डिटेल निकल आती है।

इससे मतदाता को स्लिप के लिए इंतजार नहीं करना चाहता। लेकिन कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने लोगों को गुमराह करने के लिए इस तरह का गलत प्रचार किया। कुछ स्थानों पर कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मारपीट की और उनका अपहरण करके अपने साथ ले गए। जो गलत है। इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग अधिकारियों से की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हार से बौखलाई कांग्रेस ने यह दुष्प्रचार किया है। परंतु मतदाता सच्चाई जानता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें