राहत:गर्मी में तीन गुना बढ़ती है खपत, मांग के अनुसार निगम 148 अतिरिक्त ट्रांसफार्मर लगाएगा

गोहाना
गोहाना. पावर हाउस में ट्रांसफार्मर की कुलिंग यूनिट की जांच करते कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सर्दी में प्रतिदिन दो लाख यूनिट, तो गर्मी में होती है
  • प्रतिदिन 6 लाख यूनिट की सप्लाई
  • ऑवरलोड से ट्रांसफार्मर क्षतिग्रस्त होने की आशंका रहती

बिजली निगम शहर और गांवों के उपभोक्ताओं को प्रतिदिन करीब दो लाख यूनिट बिजली सप्लाई दे रहा है। गर्मी के सीजन में यह सप्लाई तीन गुणा तक बढ़ जाती है। सप्लाई में बढ़ौतरी होने पर लाइनों और ट्रांसफार्मरों पर लोड अधिक बढ़ जाता है।

उपभोक्ताओं को मांग के अनुसार बेहतर बिजली आपूर्ति देने के लिए अभी से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। बेहतर बिजली आपूर्ति देने के लिए निगम गांव और शहरों में 148 नए ट्रांसफार्मर लगाएगा। शहर और गांवों में निगम के करीब 97 हजार उपभोक्ता हैं। जनवरी में बिजली निगम उपभोक्ताओं को प्रतिदिन करीब दो लाख यूनिट बिजली सप्लाई दे रहा है।

बिजली सप्लाई व्यवस्था को सूचारू रखने के लिए करीब नौं हजार ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए हुए हैं। सर्दी के सीजन में बिजली की खपत कम रहती है। गर्मी सीजन में तापमान बढ़ने के साथ-साथ बिजली की खपत भी बढ़नी शुरू हो जाती है। बिजली की खपत बढ़ने से अधिकांश ट्रांसफार्मर ऑवरलोड हो जाते हैं।

इससे ट्रांसफार्मर क्षतिग्रस्त होने की आशंका बनी रहती है। वहीं लाइनों पर लोड को संतुलित रखने के लिए निगमकर्मी अघोषित कट भी लगाते हैं। इससे उपभोक्ताओं को असुविधा होती है। गर्मी सीजन में बिजली सप्लाई व्यवस्था को सुचारू रखने के लिए निगम उपमंडल में 148 ट्रांसफार्मर लगाएगा। ट्रांसफार्मर उस क्षेत्र के लोड के आधार पर विभिन्न क्षमताओं के लगाए जाएंगे।

रिकॉर्ड : बीते वर्ष गर्मी में प्रतिदिन होती थी 6 लाख यूनिट की सप्लाई

अधिकारियों के अनुसार गर्मी में बिजली की मांग तीन गुणा तक बढ़ जाती है। बीते वर्ष गर्मी के सीजन में निगम प्रतिदिन छह लाख यूनिट की सप्लाई दे रहा था। जबकि सर्दियों में प्रतिदिन केवल दो लाख यूनिट की सप्लाई होती है। बीते वर्ष दी गई सप्लाई के आधार पर ही निगम अधिकारी आने वाले गर्मी के सीजन के लिए अपने स्तर पर तैयारियां कर रहे हैं।

सब-डिविजन अनुसार ट्रांसफार्मरों की संख्या

  • सब-डिविजन ट्रांसफार्मर
  • सिटी 49
  • सब-अर्बन 60
  • सब-डिविजन ट्रांसफार्मर
  • कथूरा 26
  • फरमाणा 13

कुलिंग सिस्टम की जांच की

निगम द्वारा शहर व आसपास के गांवों में बिजली सप्लाई महम रोड स्थित पावर हाउस से दी जाती है। गर्मी में बिजली सप्लाई व्यवस्था सुचारू रखने के लिए शुक्रवार को निगमकर्मियों ने ट्रांसफार्मरों के कुलिंग सिस्टम की जांच की। जेई पवन ने बताया कि गर्मी में तापमान अधिक रहता है।

अधिक तापमान के कारण ट्रांसफार्मर का भी तापमान बढ़ जाता है। तापमान को नियंत्रित रखने के लिए सभी ट्रांसफार्मरों पर कुलिंग सिस्टम लगे हुए हैं। जांच के दौरान कुलिंग सिस्टम को चालू कर देखा गया है कि सभी यूनिटें सही ढंग से कार्य कर रही हैं अथवा नहीं, ताकि समय रहते उनकी मरम्मत की जा सके।

ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने की प्रक्रिया जल्द शुरू होगी

गर्मी सीजन में उपभोक्ताओं को बेहतर बिजली आपूर्ति देने के लिए अतिरिक्त ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए जाने हैं। यह कार्य मार्च माह तक पूर्ण करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। जल्दी ही ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी। प्रयास है कि उपभोक्ताओं को गर्मी सीजन में बिजली सप्लाई को लेकर असुविधा न हो। धर्मबीर छिक्कारा, एक्सईएन, बिजली निगम, गोहाना।

वीडियो

